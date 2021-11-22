Life-Sized Lucario Goes on Sale in Japan For Around $550

Are you a big Lucario fan? If so, and if you’re in Japan, you can order a large version of the Fighting-Steel type Pokémon. A life-sized one, to be exact.

Japan’s Pokémon Centre Online is going to release a life-sized Lucario plush toy. It is priced at 46,200 yen (around $550), which, I guess, is a fair price for an enormous Pokémon plushie. Seems that way!

How tall exactly is this stuffed Lucario? According to the official site, it measures 1.2 metres tall, which is just under four feet and which checks out with the character’s official stats. However, the plushie only weighs 4 kilograms, which is way less than Lucario’s official weight of 54 kilograms. But hey, you can always stuff the plushie with rocks or lead to create a more accurate one-to-one scale version. Make your dreams reality!

Just think of all the things you can do with a large Lucario? You can use its tail to stand up in some random room. You can have the Lucario peak around corners and give you disapproving glances. Or, you can have the life-sized version sit across from you at a table. You can even wave goodbye to the Lucario as you leave the house.

None of these are my ideas — they’re all the Pokémon Centre’s!

This isn’t the first life-sized Pokémon. Back in June, a life-sized Slowpoke plushie went on sale for 49,500 (A$590). In 2019, a life-sized Furret was released, while a life-sized Pikachu, weighing over 6 kg, was released in 2014. What Pokémon will be immortalised next in life-sized plush toy form? The mind wonders!

Orders for the large Lucario end on December 16, with the big plushies being shipped out in the last third of May next year. As of writing, it seems the life-sized Lucario will only be released in Japan.