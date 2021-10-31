League of Legends: Arcane’s Trailer Is an Explosive Delight

Next week, Netflix and Riot Games will finally release the first act of episodes for Arcane. The animated series based on Riot’s popular League of Legends will tell the story of fan favourite Champions Vi (voiced in the show by future Hawkeye Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (Ella Purnell), and what led to them becoming estranged. To celebrate the series’ impending arrival, Netflix has got a new trailer showing the chaos that’ll follow the sisters as they find themselves on opposing sides.

Vi and Jinx’s conflict will play out as a war brews between the twin cities of Piltover and Zaun. Piltover’s the pristine city for the elite with fancy clothes and armoured enforcers, Zaun’s underground for the have-nots finally sick of being screwed over by Piltover, you know how these things go. However things shake out between the two cities, the mad tinkerer and the gauntlet-wearing enforcer will be duking it out while hashing out their long simmering family issues.

With a voice cast that includes Kevin Alejandro, Katie Leung, Jason Spisak, Toks Olagundoye, Arcane’s got the makings of a pretty good video game show for Netflix. (Something they’ve got pretty good experience with.) It’s also surely a boon for Riot as well, since they’ve only recently started experimenting with what League of Legends can actually be as a franchise.

Along with the trailer above, Imagine Dragons and rapper JID’s song for the Arcane’s intro was revealed earlier in the week. The new single, “Enemy,” got a music video that focus’ on Jinx’s childhood and what led her to ultimately turn to crime. The music video was done by Riot and Fortiche Productions, the French animation studio responsible for the show at large. In 2015, they created the “Get Jinxed” video for Riot, and that was apparently reason enough for the developer to seek them out again. It’s also a second go at League for Imagine Dragons, who created the song “Warriors” for the game’s annual Worlds championship in 2014.

League of Legends: Arcane will debut its first four episodes on November 6. From there, two three-episode acts will release respectively on November 13 and November 20.

