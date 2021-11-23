Jurassic World: Dominion’s New Prologue Is a Refresher from the Prehistoric Lobby

Even though there aren’t all that many things the Jurassic Park franchise has yet to put on the big screen when it comes to pitting modern day humanity against a cavalcade of genetically-engineered dinosaurs that should not exist, but director Colin Trevorrow is about to try his damndest to shock audiences with his upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion.
Picking up after the events of Jurassic World Fall Kingdom, Dominion is set to one again follow Owen Grady (Chris Pratt), Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), as they and other humans deal with the consequences of extinct dinosaurs roam the Earth — now free to explore the planet beyond the remote island where they were first “born.” Though Dominion itself will delve into how the dinosaurs’ expansion changes the world, a new short prologue set in the same universe jumps into the distant, distant psat to give you a glimpse at how this whole story began long before humans became the dominant species on the planet.
Jurassic World: Dominion hits theatres June 10, 2022.
