Jared Leto: “JK” on Those Suicide Squad Gifts, But Also “Kiss My Arse”

Think back to 2016, and you may recall that in the leadup to the original Suicide Squad movie, there was many a story about Jared Leto. The two-time Joker in David Ayer’s film was reported to have sent some pretty messed up “gifts” like anal beads, sticky Playboys, and used condoms. Despite co-stars like Will Smith and Margot Robbie saying he did as such, Leto claimed at the time it was all lies, even when he himself admitted he did that shit. Now he’s trying to set the record straight for good, with an emphasis on “trying.”

While talking up his role in Ridley Scott’s upcoming House of Gucci, the future bat man said that all of his previously reported antics were an overblown joke. “Any of the very few gifts that were ever given were given with a spirit of fun and adventure and received with laughter, fun, and adventure,” he told Entertainment Weekly. His reasoning is that since he was playing a guy known for jokes, it was fine to do some of that himself, though he was quick to stress that lines weren’t crossed and he was nothing but an angel on set.

“The only gifts I ever gave Margot were cupcakes. I think I gave her a mouse,” he added, which lines up with an interview she had with Elle back in 2015. “Some of the other guys got gifts that you’d get as a joke at a party.” If you don’t still don’t believe him after all this time, well, Leto apparently does not give a shit: “I’m an artist at the end of the day. If I do something risky and you don’t like it, basically, you can kiss my arse.”

Representatives for either Robbie or WB didn’t follow up with EW on Leto’s statements. For the moment, folks will just have to take Leto at his word. Hopefully as Morbius draws ever closer, we won’t hear any weird stories about him biting a production assistant or asking crew about their blood types.

