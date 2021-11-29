Jack Dorsey Reportedly Stepping Down as Twitter CEO

In a surprise announcement, CNBC reports that Jack Dorsey is expected to exit his role as Twitter CEO today. No additional information. You’ve got to hand it to the man. Whatever goes on at Twitter, Jack’s kept his plans tight.

In 2019, Dorsey announced plans to spend six months travelling through Africa and presumably evangelizing cryptocurrency. (“Africa will define the future (especially the bitcoin one!)” he tweeted.) Dorsey also serves as CEO of Square. In early 2020, billionaire Twitter board member Paul Singer called for his resignation due to his split focus between those ventures.

Twitter shares briefly bumped 11 per cent following the news, and trading was quickly halted due to volatility.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.