The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Jack Dorsey Reportedly Stepping Down as Twitter CEO

Whitney Kimball

Whitney Kimball

Published 2 hours ago: November 30, 2021 at 2:03 am -
Filed to:bitcoin
business financecryptocurrencydigital currenciesdorseyeconomy of the united statesjack dorseypaul singerpayment systemssouth of market san franciscosquaretechnologytwitter
Jack Dorsey Reportedly Stepping Down as Twitter CEO
Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images

In a surprise announcement, CNBC reports that Jack Dorsey is expected to exit his role as Twitter CEO today. No additional information. You’ve got to hand it to the man. Whatever goes on at Twitter, Jack’s kept his plans tight.

In 2019, Dorsey announced plans to spend six months travelling through Africa and presumably evangelizing cryptocurrency. (“Africa will define the future (especially the bitcoin one!)” he tweeted.) Dorsey also serves as CEO of Square. In early 2020, billionaire Twitter board member Paul Singer called for his resignation due to his split focus between those ventures.

Twitter shares briefly bumped 11 per cent following the news, and trading was quickly halted due to volatility. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Whitney Kimball

Whitney Kimball

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.