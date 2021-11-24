The News Of Tomorrow, Today

If Wheel of Time Is Already Confusing You, Here’s Some Good News

Rob Bricken

Rob Bricken

Published 23 mins ago: November 24, 2021 at 12:00 pm -
Filed to:amazon
amazon rainforestamazonsamericascontinentsfantasyrobert jordanseethe wheel of timewheel
If Wheel of Time Is Already Confusing You, Here’s Some Good News
Photo: Jan Thijs/Prime Studios

The first three episodes of Prime Studios’ live-action adaptation of Robert Jordan’s The Wheel of Time series arrived just this past Friday, and if you haven’t read the books it can be… a bit much. There’s a lot of names to learn and places to keep track of, plus organisations, cultures, mythology, and lingo that all get dropped in those first three hours of TV. Thankfully — or perhaps necessarily — Amazon has a substantive guide to the lore of The Wheel of Time ready for you.

Here’s the good news: so far, it only covers the people, locations, and events seen in the episodes so far, so there are no dangers of spoilers if you’re just looking for a bit of clarity while you’re watching your show. Here’s the better news: it’s free to check out even if you don’t have Amazon Prime, meaning you can peruse it and see if you feel like shelling out the cash to watch The Wheel of Time.

There are brief bios of the eight main characters, of course, but there’s also a surprisingly robust map of the places seen so far on the series, as well as a timeline of the events of each episode as a sort-of permanently growing “Previously on The Wheel of Time” guide. The most extensive resource is a compendium divided into Mythology, Organisations, Creatures, Artifacts, and Landmarks, which very helpfully explains the relationship between the Pattern of Fate, the Ta’veren who can alter it, and the Wheel that weaves it. Again, if you’ve read the original fantasy books, it’s unlikely any of this information will be new to you. But unless you took extensive notes while watching the Amazon show, chances are there’s something you can get out of it — just head here and scroll down.

[Via CBR]

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here. 

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Rob Bricken

Rob Bricken

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.