How Should the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy Characters Come Back?

When Rey Skywalker gazed out on the binary sunset of Tatooine at the end of The Rise of Skywalker, it was as much an ending as a beginning. Sure, the granddaughter of Palptaine had defeated the Sith and taken her mantle alongside her Skywalker mentors. But the galaxy was in as much turmoil as ever. Much as Luke’s journey as a Jedi was just starting at the end of Return of the Jedi, the same goes for Rey.

However, since the release of that film, most of the stars have said they have no plans to return. And though there are multiple Star Wars films in the works, as far as we know, it’s unlikely any of them directly continue that story. That could change though. In a new interview, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy made it clear that things are not over for Rey, Finn, Poe, BB-8, and the rest of the sequel trilogy characters. “Certainly, those are not characters we’re going to forget,” Kennedy told Empire recently. “They will live on, and those are conversations that are going on with the creative team as well.”

Which is exciting, right? As much as fans want to see what Patty Jenkins, Taika Waititi, Kevin Feige and others have up their Jedi robes, it has to eventually go back to Episode X. The Skywalker Saga might be over, but there will always wars in the stars, and that’s where you come in. We’d love for you to tell us below how you think the story should continue. Should all the characters come back? Just a few? What do you think and why?

Personally, if I was writing Episode X, I’d make the movie I wanted Episode VII to be. Rey is the Last Jedi, she has all the tools of that discipline at her disposal; now let’s see how she tries to bring back that discipline in a new way. So it’s a movie about the literal return of the Jedi, or whatever that means. And then sure, maybe one of her students discovers the dark side and turns on her and we can go from there. But whatever is happening with the Resistance and the First Order (which was very much still around after Rise of Skywalker) can wait. This story focuses on the Force. It’s a make-good because we never got to see a young Mark Hamill training Jedi in full, and only saw some of it in flashbacks or via comic books. That was always a disappointment. I wouldn’t let Daisy Ridley wait too long before backing up a dump truck of cash to her home and begging her to bust out the yellow saber once again.

But that’s just me.