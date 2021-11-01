Home Affairs Has a Podcast That’s Costing Around $300,000 Per Episode

The Department of Home Affairs has a podcast called Fearlessly Australian, which is funded under its work around countering violent extremism. Its target audience is young Australian men and for the amount of listeners it gets (or more to the point, doesn’t get), it costs a pretty penny.

The podcast is part of Home Affairs’ bunch of programs designed to counter violent extremism. With a kitty of $8 million, the department runs Living Safe Together, aimed protect communities against all forms of violent extremism, Rapt!, a platform celebrating the many ways Muslim Australians contribute to society and its culture, Fearlessly Australian and a few other initiatives.

Fearlessly Australian is targeted at young Australian men. The podcast’s host is Danny Green (an Australian boxing legend). Although it forms part of the department’s work to counter violent extremism, Fearlessly Australian is described as talking to “incredible Aussie blokes about what makes us Australian, from finding the courage to get up when we’ve been knocked down, to looking out for those around us”.

The podcast has been allocated $1.3 million of the $8 million kitty and to date, Home Affairs has spent $938,000 on it.

The podcast has three episodes so far and Home Affairs expects a fourth will be produced. The department also has the option to continue the series.

As at 21 October, the podcast had 549 listens.

This information was revealed during Senate Estimates last week when Labor Senator Kristina Keneally asked what the breakdown of each episode was.

Senator Keneally: I don’t mean to be crude—I haven’t produced a podcast—but $300,000 an episode, is that what we’re tracking? Dr Richard Johnson, Home Affairs First Assistant Secretary, Social Cohesion: No, that is not the way the funding gets broken down. We use it across staffing, online analytical capability, plus the contractor who produces the content, plus the individuals who are involved in it.

So yes, it’s currently tracking at $300,000 per episode.