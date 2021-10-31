Hocus Pocus 2 Conjures Up Some New Cast Members

The original Hocus Pocus is a fixture for most households on Halloween season, and Disney’s been promising a sequel for years. In lieu of an actual trailer for this Halloween, Disney revealed a new slate of characters who’ll be joining the Sanderson sisters’ (again played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimi, and Better Midler) second adventure.

Joining to the cast of Hocus Pocus 2 will be Hollywood’s resident monster man Doug Jones, Veep alums Tony Hale and Sam Richardson (also of the pretty good Werewolves Within!), and Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham. Jones, you may remember, played the zombie Billy Butcherson, who went on to help the kids of Salem defeat the Sanderson sisters and his ex, Winnie (Midler).

They’ll be joined by Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson, and Nina Kitchen. The younger actors you’ve likely seen in shows like Teen Wolf or the short-lived ABC series, The Baker and the Beauty. No doubt some of them are on hand to kick start the plot or be put in whatever danger the sisters cook up. Outside of Jones, the other characters’ roles in the film have yet to be revealed.

Joining the cast are Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Doug Jones, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson, and Nina Kitchen. Fall 2022 on @DisneyPlus, #HocusPocus2 cometh to us! — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) October 31, 2021

The new Hocus Pocus will effectively have the same plot as the original film back in 1993: accidentally re-awakened by a trio of young girls, the Sanderson Sisters arrive in present day Salem and begin wrecking everything while hunting for children to drain the life force out of them. Handling the follow up will be 27 Dresses and Dumplin’ director Anne Fletcher, who said back in May that the new film “is a movie for everyone, from the fans who grew up with the first film to the next generation of viewers…We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film.”

Hocus Pocus 2 will hit Disney+ in 2022.