You Can Now Drive a Gucci Cadillac Seville in Hot Wheels Unleashed, How Fancy

I’m so very new to Hot Wheels Unleashed. But the addition of the Cadillac Seville by Gucci might just be enough to get me, a grown ass adult, over the line and out of the Forza hole into the nostalgia-filled game.
Hot Wheels Unleashed gives you the ability to kind-of drive the cars as if you were playing with die-cast toys. The gameplay includes the usual car racing stuff like races, a choice of Hot Wheels vehicles with different attributes and rarity levels that you can customise with different skins. There’s also tracks set in everyday-life locations with special track pieces and interactive items.
The game also features a Track Editor, where you can, well, edit, tracks in any game environment and share them with others. We’ve got a whole write up on the game. If you want to know more, check it out.
But today, Mattel and racing game developer Milestone released a trailer unveiling one of the most anticipated cars in the Hot Wheels Unleashed roster: the 1:64th scale replica of the Cadillac Seville by Gucci.
Here’s the hype vid:
From today, you will find the Cadillac Seville by Gucci in your Hot Wheels Unleashed collection, for no additional cost.
The die-cast vehicle was the result of a collaboration between the House and Hot Wheels, which recreated that paradigmatic expression of late-70s flair.
The recent Mattel Creations drop celebrating the House’s centennial was highly sought after by automotive enthusiasts and fashion aficionados alike, with the limited-edition die-cast vehicle selling out almost instantly.
Hot Wheels Unleashed is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X & S, Xbox One X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store).