Google’s Black Friday Sale Includes a Nest Hub for Just $79

Google is getting involved with Black Friday again this year, offering a handful of discounts, mostly on its Nest range of products.

Starting today, Google is offering discounts across its Nest range as part of Black Friday, but others are also selling Google smart home gadgets in Australia for less than RRP. Here’s what you can score.

Nest Mini

If you buy it directly through Google, you can grab the Nest Mini for $39, which usually goes for RRP $79. They aren’t the only ones offering this type of discount, however, with JB Hi-Fi coming in $3 cheaper at $36 and Dick Smith a little bit more at $45.

Nest Hub (2nd generation)

The Nest Hub (2nd gen) will also have a chunky $70 shaved off its RRP, with Google offering the Nest Hub (2nd gen) for $79. JB Hi-Fi and Officeworks both have the Nest Hub (2nd gen) listed for $77.

Nest Hub Max

A $100 saving, Black Friday sales also see Google selling the Nest Hub Max for $249. The Good Guys is matching Google’s price and Harvey Norman is undercutting both of them by $1.

Nest Wi-Fi

And down from $549, the Nest Wifi (router and 2 points) is priced at $399. Officeworks appears to have the same deal, but for $349. The other sets in this range aren’t on sale from Google, but the Good Guys has the Google Nest Wifi point unit listed at $229, which is the same as Google is selling it for.

Google Nest Audio

Meanwhile, the Good Guys and Google are both selling the Google Nest Audio for $149, not on sale.

Chromecast

The Chromecast is also dropping by $10 to $49 for Black Friday via the Google Store and the Good Guys.

Pixel Buds A-Series

As Google only just launched the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro last month, the company isn’t handing out discounts on these just yet, but it is offering up 50 per cent off its Pixel Buds A-Series when you add a Pixel 6 to your cart. They’re separately listed on the Google Store for $159, the same price as JB Hi-Fi is selling them for.

