Fortnite’s Naruto Crossover Finally Lets Sakura Have A Gun

While Fortnite’s Naruto crossover was teased on Twitter last week, the developers finally confirmed the details of the collaboration today. Starting right now, players can purchase costumes of Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi from Naruto Shippuden. Yes, at long last, Sakura can make short work of Sasuke with a shotgun.

Alternative costume variants are also available for certain characters. You can run around Fortnite’s maps as Hokage Naruto and Sakura Uchiha. Kakashi has a younger variant from his Anbu days. For those who aren’t willing to go all the way, there’s also a variety of ninja-themed back bling and pickaxes to choose from. The nine-tailed fox shows upin the form of a glider (which can be earned from the Nindo Community Battle, about which no details have yet been announced). New summoning jutsu and ramen break emotes have also been added to the game. Until the end of the season, players can pick up and throw paper bomb kunai within their Fortnite matches.

In addition to skins and other purchasable items, all players can explore the setting of Naurto Shippuden in Fortnite’s Creative mode until the end of the month. Just talk to Naruto in front of the Hokage Resident, and he’ll let you into the Leaf Village Adventure Map. Meanwhile, in the game’s competitive modes, Kakashi will be hanging around the sland to give out ninja-themed quests until the end of the season. If you finish enough quests, then you’ll be able to unlock Final Valley (where Naruto and Sasuke had their pre-Shippuden showdown) and the Chunin Exam Area. These limited-time events will go away after November 29.

The characters look great, but I didn’t really understand the crossover’s appeal until I saw this streamer’s clip of Sakura nailing Sasuke with a shotgun. The beauty of crossover events is that players can simulate events that could never happen in the original series. And whomst amongst us hasn’t wanted to blast Sasuke away for what he did to his teammates in Shippuden? The series would be a lot shorter if all the ninjas had access to firearms. Believe it.