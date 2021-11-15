Eradicate Dust and Crumbs With a 71 km/h Blast of Air From This Rechargeable Blower

Dust and dirt are the enemies of all electronics. Even if your smartphone or keyboard can survive a dunking or trip to the desert, using a filthy device can be unpleasant and annoying. Nitecore, a company best known for its super-bright LED flashlights, is introducing a new device that promises to make dust and dirt disappear by blasting them with a 71 km-per-hour jet of air.

For devices like cameras, dust or dirt can be especially problematic when it finds its way onto a lens or into its inner workings. Carrying around a small vacuum like a Dustbuster is an inconvenient solution, so most photographers either use a canned air duster that blasts away dirt and debris using a propellant (not always ideal with delicate electronics) or a device like Giottos’ manually powered Rocket blower that does the same thing when squeezed. The latter solution works great — while its blasting power will never run out, there’s a good chance the muscles in your hand will quickly tire of the constant squeezing, which is what makes Nitecore’s new BlowerBaby more appealing.

Instead of using propellants like tetrafluoroethane or muscle power, the BlowerBaby uses a 1,500 mAh rechargeable battery to power a 26,000 RPM motor that spins fast enough to produce a blast of air that leaves the nozzle at around 71 km/h. That should be more than enough force to not only dislodge dust and larger debris, but sugary powders, too, with enough airflow to dry out small spills.

On a full charge the BlowerBaby can run for more than 15 minutes of continuous use, but its multi-function power switch also allows for intermittent blasts and Nitecore claims you can get upwards of 90 10-second bursts before you need to attach a USB-C cable and charge it back up. It takes a few seconds for the motor to get up to speed, but the process sounds like a jet engine roaring to life, which might be even more satisfying than seeing your electronics devoid of dust.

With a $US100 ($136) price tag, the Nitecore BlowerBaby doesn’t come cheap, but compared to a $US10 ($14) can of compressed air that constantly needs to be replaced, it could be a more economical alternative in the long run if all your toys are endlessly attracting dust.