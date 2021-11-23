Dune Is Coming Home (Again) Sooner Than You Think

Your chance to watch Dune at home is over. For a month, the hit sci-fi spectacle from filmmaker Denis Villeneuve was both in theatres as well as streaming on HBO Max. However, that window has now closed, which means if you want to see Dune, you can either go to a theatre or wait at home. Thankfully, the wait is rather brief.

Warner Bros. just announced that Dune will come to most digital platforms on December 3 for $US30 ($41) to buy or $US25 ($34) to rent. It’ll then come to DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K on January 11 with a slew of extras. Here’s the list of extras:

The Royal Houses

Filmbooks: House Atreides

Filmbooks: House Harkonnen

Filmbooks: The Fremen

Filmbooks: The Spice Melange

Inside Dune: The Training Room

Inside Dune: The Spice Harvester

Inside Dune: The Sardaukar Battle

Building the Ancient Future

My Desert, My Dune

Constructing the Ornithopters

Designing the Sandworm

Beware the Baron

Wardrobe from Another World

A New Soundscape

The DVD only has the feature called “The Royal Houses.”

It’s truly a new world, though, where a film like Dune is coming home so soon. And if you didn’t get a chance to see it on HBO Max or in theatres, well, it’s absolutely worth watching. Villeneuve took the vast imagination of Frank Herbert and honed in on the characters and stories that make a fairly dense story digestible to the masses. That story is of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), a young man destined to inherit his father’s vast empire, only to see it fall when the family moves from their home planet to the desert plant Arrakis. Paul must then figure out what his destiny holds on the planet responsible for creating the most valuable material in the galaxy, spice.

