Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Merch Teases an Iconic Marvel Villain

The Incal

Would-be Dune director Alejandro Jodorowsky promises “big news” surrounding the film adaptation of his comic book series, The Incal, this November 4.

The Boogeyman

Deadline reports Host director Rob Savage is now attached to direct a film adaptation of the Stephen King short story, The Boogeyman, for Hulu. Based on a script alternately written by Mark Heyman (Black Swan), Scott Beck & Bryan Woods (A Quiet Place), and Akela Cooper (Malignant), the story concerns “a teenage girl and her little brother still reeling from the tragic death of their mother” who “find themselves plagued by a sadistic presence in their house and struggle to get their grieving father to pay attention before it’s too late.”

Cello

Deadline also reports Saw II-IV director Darren Lynn Bousman will re-team with Tobin Bell on Cello, a horror film in which “an aspiring cellist learns that the cost of his brand-new cello is a lot more insidious than he first thought.” Jeremy Irons, Samer Ismail, and Elham Ali are attached to co-star.

Chloé Zhao’s Dracula

Chloe Zhao confirmed she is indeed still developing a Dracula film at Universal in a recent interview with /Film.

Let’s just say I am not leaving the immortality sandbox anytime soon. I’ve always been fascinated by vampires and the concept of the Other they embody. I’m very excited to work with Donna, Peter, and the team at Universal to reimagine such a beloved character.

Star Trek: The Animated Movie

Meanwhile, Star Trek: Prodigy’s Brian Robbins revealed to THR he’s discussed the possibility of an animated Star Trek movie with Alex Kurtzman.

The data is pretty obvious. We’re going to be patient because we think the show is fantastic and creatively just exceeds all expectations. I have no doubt that we’ll be doing more. Alex [Kurtzman] and I have talked about what the theatrical film version of this show is and the likes of that. We’re really excited.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

A tie-in jigsaw puzzle available for pre-order at Booktopia appears to reveal that not only will Doctor Strange get a more comics-faithful set of robes, but that Shuma-Gorath will appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, likely as the film’s main villain. Click through to have a look. As described by the character’s Wikipedia page, Shuma-Gorath is “an ancient force of chaos” and “the immortal, nigh-invincible, and godlike ruler of nearly a hundred alternate universes, capable of energy projection, shapeshifting, teleportation, levitation, altering reality, and sympathetic magic, among many other feats. He is described as being vastly more powerful than other mighty demonic enemies, such as Satannish and Mephisto, and is capable of automatically destroying multiple galaxies through aura-pressure alone.”

Thor: Love & Thunder

New pictures from the set of Love & Thunder have hit social media, and see Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth alternately holding hands and eating hot dogs.

Scream

Bloody-Disgusting has a new Scream poster teasing “it’s always someone you know.”

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Paul Rudd releases some sort of demonic hound (that’s not a Terror Dog…) from a ghost trap in a new clip from Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Wool

According to Deadline, Harriet Walter, Avi Nash, and Chinaza Uche have joined the cast of Apple’s upcoming adaptation of Hugh Howey’s Wool trilogy, “set in a ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant silo underground, hundreds of stories deep. There, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them.” Walter will play Martha Walker, “a veteran engineer who works in Mechanical”, with Nash as Lukas Kyle, “an IT worker who rises to prominence after meeting independent and hardworking engineer Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson).” Uche rounds out the cast as Paul Billings, “part of the team in the Judicial department who works alongside the Silo’s Head of Judicial Security, Sims (Common).”

Squidbillies

Tracey Morgan has officially taken over the role of Early Cuyler from Unknown Hinson for the final season of Squidbillies.

Beebo Saves Christmas

TV Line has our first look at Beebo’s upcoming one-hour, animated Christmas special at the CW, in which “Sprinkles (Chris Kattan), an efficiency-obsessed elf, decides that Christmas would run better without Santa Claus (Ernie Hudson),” prompting “Beebo (Ben Diskin) and his friends to travel to the North Pole to help discover what truly makes Christmas meaningful.” The special additionally stars Kimiko Glenn as the voice of Tweebo, Yvette Nicole Brown as Turbo, Keith Ferguson as Fleabo, and Victor Garber as the special’s narrator.

Stargirl

Comic Book also has photos from tonight’s season finale of Stargirl. More at the link.

Child’s Play

Finally, The Go-Go’s somehow score a bizarre scene of killer doll medical horror from tonight’s episode of Chucky.

