It’s Not Just the Name of the New Spenser Cohen Flick That’s Distant

We’ve been waiting patiently for the upcoming sci-fi flick Distant, but now we’re going to have to wait a little longer for the Spenser Cohen script to make the big screen, with Universal pushing the movie out from March to September (!!!) 2022.

Thanks to its producer Amblin Entertainment, we’ve got the goods on what to expect from the science fiction film directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon (Blades of Glory).

Distant will star Anthony Ramos (Hamilton, In the Heights), Naomi Scott (Charlie’s Angels, Aladdin) and Zachary Quinto (Star Trek Beyond).

Distant: the plot

Distant follows an asteroid miner, Andy, who crash-lands his ‘transport ship’ on an alien planet after being struck by an asteroid.

Andy’s oxygen tank is running low and his AI survival suit (voiced by Quinto) isn’t exactly helpful. His only chance to get out alive is to find another survivor.

He manages to connect with Naomi (played by Naomi) via radio, but Naomi is trapped inside her escape pod and Andy may not have enough oxygen to make it to her.

Amid all this are the aliens stalking Andy making his life harder than it already is.

Distant is produced by Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Midnight Special), Fred Berger (La La Land) and Anna Halberg (Extinction). Gordon and Speck also serve as executive producers, alongside Jonathan Rothbart and Matthew Hirsch, with Kevin K. Vafi listed as co-producer.

So there we have it. Aliens, a talking AI spacesuit and two people trapped on a planet with no oxygen. Distant might just be worth waiting another 10 months for, after all.

Distant is scheduled to be theatrically released by Universal Pictures on September 16, 2022. It was originally scheduled for March 11, 2022. Amblin (the production company led by Steven Spielberg) announced Distant in December 2019.

While you wait, why not check out all the sci-fi, horror and fantasy films coming to screens before the year is out.