Everything We Can Expect from Disney+ Day

It’s Disney+ Day, sort-of. November 12 is Disney+ Day in the U.S. but given they’re a little behind us, we won’t see all of the magic until we wake up on Saturday. We know Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings and Jungle Cruise will be available, but what else do we know?

Disney+ Day is taking place on its launch anniversary – yep, it’s been two whole years since the streaming service launched. Well, November 19, 2019 is when Aussie’s got the streaming service, but it was only a week after the U.S. (throwing daggers at Dune).

What is Disney+ Day?

It’s a day-long event run by Disney that will announce a number of new trailers, boast appearances from our favourite stars and characters and throw an absolute bucketload of content up on Disney+ for our viewing pleasure.

What will be announced?

We’re expecting a tonne of films and TV shows will arrive on the streaming service this weekend, in addition to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which, if you’ve been living under a rock, is the major blockbuster from Marvel Studios.

For Marvel fans, the app will also stream an MCU special Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, which is a docu-special chronicling the creation of the recent Marvel Studios’ theatrical release. As well as Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye – an episode that revisits all of Hawkeye’s epic moments from the MCU in preparation for the upcoming Disney+ Original Series.

READ MORE Do You Need To Watch The Marvel Movies In Chronological Order?

In addition to the Marvel streaming special, we’re also getting one on the legacy of Star Wars’ bounty hunter Boba Fett – Under The Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett.

The day isn’t just for Marvel fans or Star Wars die-hards, no no, Disney has been teasing new content dropping from the Star Wars franchise, National Geographic, Pixar and of course Disney itself.

We’re expecting a number of sci-fi, fantasy, action and Disney classics including Jungle Cruise, Enchanted, Home Sweet Home Alone, Dopesick, Ciao Alberto – an animated short film from Pixar featuring characters from animated hit breakout film Luca, a series of shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios which sees Frozen’s beloved snowman Olaf retelling several classic Disney tales as only he can and The Simpsons in Plusaversary, to name a few.

We’ll update this list with everything announced (and when you can expect to see it in Australia) once we know more.

When and where can I watch Disney+ Day?

The event will kick off on Friday, November 12 at 6 am PDT.

In Australia, that translates to:

AEDT (NSW, VIC, TAS): 1:00 am Saturday

1:00 am Saturday ACDT (SA): 12:30 am Saturday

12:30 am Saturday AEST (QLD): 12:00 am Saturday

12:00 am Saturday ACST (NT): 11:30 pm Friday

11:30 pm Friday AWST (WA): 10:00 pm Friday

Disney+ Day won’t be available to watch on YouTube (or anywhere else online). Only subscribers will be able to view the stream (viewable on your app, via your desktop browser or however else you stream the service’s content).

Need to sign up for a Disney+ subscription?

Well you’re in luck.

Disney is actually slinging a $2 bargain for new and eligible returning customers. The offer is one month of Disney+ for $1.99 and will run until November 15, 2021, at 6:59 pm AEDT. After the first month, users will be charged $11.99 per month.

You can sign up for this limited time Disney+ deal here.

Stay tuned to Gizmodo Australia – we’ll update this post as we know more!