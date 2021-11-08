Disney Is Bringing a Bunch of Marvel Movies in IMAX’s Expanded Aspect Ratio to Streaming

The exodus of cinema away from traditional theatres and in front of your couch is advancing once again, this time with viewing experiences previously resigned to only the largest screens.

Starting November 12, Disney+ will stream 13 major Marvel blockbusters — including Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, and Iron Man — in IMAX’s Expanded Aspect Ratio via IMAX Enhanced. This feature won’t suddenly balloon your screen the width of a semi-truck, but it will present a fuller, potentially richer visual experience thanks to its larger format.

While traditional IMAX uses a 1.43:1 ratio, Expanded Aspect Ratio is 1.90:1 which is also closer to the 16:9 ratio for televisions, The Verge notes. In effect, that means the film will display 26% more of the screen image on home users’ screens in some sequences and reduce the size of the side black bars.

In their blog post, Disney said the new feature, which is set to release on the anniversary of the streaming service’s launch, will let filmmakers “create a more immersive experience in theatres and now in the home, allowing audiences to see more of the action.”

According to a report from Digital TV Research, Disney+ is expected to add 140 million new subscribers over the next five years which would put them ahead of Netflix and the streaming king by way of subscriber count.

IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond spoke about the deal in an interview with Deadline, claiming it marked a win for viewers. “To me, it enhances the notion that streaming and the Imax theatrical experience are complementary,” Gelfond said. “It’s not either-or. A lot of fans want to experience both.”

There are more IMAX features on the way too according to the company’s press releases, like immersive surround sound from DTS. Until then, here’s the full list of Marvel movies being added to Disney with IMAX enhanced this Friday, November 12:

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

Iron Man

Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Captain America: Civil War

Doctor Strange

Thor: Ragnarok

Black Panther

Avengers: Infinity War

Ant-Man and The Wasp

Captain Marvel

Avengers: Endgame

Black Widow.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.