The Disney+ Drive-in is Returning to the Gold Coast, Bringing the Classics and New Favourites

This article is sponsored by Disney+.

Live in the Gold Coast? Huge fan of the movies? Then you’ll be stoked to learn that the Disney+ Drive-In cinema is coming back to town, just in time for the festive season. After yet another not-so-fun year, you and your loved ones deserve a night out.

Unlike your usual trips to the cinema, where you have to head on up to the counter to order food and drinks, the Disney+ Drive-In has DoorDash on hand to deliver all the snacks you want to your car.

Just make sure you have the DoorDash app downloaded on your phone, then all you’ve got to do is input your car’s location and get ordering.

This year’s Disney+ Drive-In looks a little different too, with the introduction of a new seating area called The Park. It’s basically an astroturfed area to give movie fans like you the ‘front row’ effect. The Park also features bean bag loungers and table service with a volume-controlled radio. Fancy!

As for what sort of films you can expect, Disney+ will feature a number of your all-time favourites and new hits, including Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Free Guy. There’ll also be two themed nights this season, ‘Fan Fave Fridays’ and ‘Throwback Thursdays’.

Here’s the full line-up of movies, so you can start planning your next night out now.

Carrara Sports Precinct Parking, Gold Coast: 25th November 2021 – 3rd January 2022

TICKETS ON SALE NOW

10 Things I Hate About You

Moana

Frozen

The Greatest Showman

Love Simon

Free Guy

Lilo and Stitch

The Lion King (Original)

Frozen II

The Devil Wears Prada

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Deadpool

Pretty Woman

Princess Diaries

Home Alone

Pirates of the Caribbean – The Curse of the Black Pearl

Cars

Moulin Rouge

Raya and the Last Dragon

Cruella

Luca

Jingle All The Way

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Die Hard

The Muppet Christmas Carol

Home Alone 2

The Santa Clause

Jungle Cruise

Ratatouille

Beauty and the Beast (Original)

The Emperor’s New Groove



Click right here for screening times and where to buy your tickets.

