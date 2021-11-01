The Disney+ Drive-in is Returning to the Gold Coast, Bringing the Classics and New Favourites

This article is sponsored by Disney+.
Live in the Gold Coast? Huge fan of the movies? Then you’ll be stoked to learn that the Disney+ Drive-In cinema is coming back to town, just in time for the festive season. After yet another not-so-fun year, you and your loved ones deserve a night out.
Unlike your usual trips to the cinema, where you have to head on up to the counter to order food and drinks, the Disney+ Drive-In has DoorDash on hand to deliver all the snacks you want to your car.
Just make sure you have the DoorDash app downloaded on your phone, then all you’ve got to do is input your car’s location and get ordering.
This year’s Disney+ Drive-In looks a little different too, with the introduction of a new seating area called The Park. It’s basically an astroturfed area to give movie fans like you the ‘front row’ effect. The Park also features bean bag loungers and table service with a volume-controlled radio. Fancy!
As for what sort of films you can expect, Disney+ will feature a number of your all-time favourites and new hits, including Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Free Guy. There’ll also be two themed nights this season, ‘Fan Fave Fridays’ and ‘Throwback Thursdays’.
Here’s the full line-up of movies, so you can start planning your next night out now.
Carrara Sports Precinct Parking, Gold Coast: 25th November 2021 – 3rd January 2022
10 Things I Hate About You
Moana
Frozen
The Greatest Showman
Love Simon
Free Guy
Lilo and Stitch
The Lion King (Original)
Frozen II
The Devil Wears Prada
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Deadpool
Pretty Woman
Princess Diaries
Home Alone
Pirates of the Caribbean – The Curse of the Black Pearl
Cars
Moulin Rouge
Raya and the Last Dragon
Cruella
Luca
Jingle All The Way
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Die Hard
The Muppet Christmas Carol
Home Alone 2
The Santa Clause
Jungle Cruise
Ratatouille
Beauty and the Beast (Original)
The Emperor’s New Groove
Click right here for screening times and where to buy your tickets.
Shout out to our partnering sponsors for helping to bring this magical experience to life; Disney+ and DoorDash. The latter will be close by, ready to deliver your favourite movie snacks from local partners straight to your car. So be sure to download the app ahead of your arrival.