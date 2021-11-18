Mickey Mouse Helps the Shark Bay Mouse (and its Friends) Return to Central Australia

The Disney Conservation Fund is partnering with the Australian Wildlife Conservancy to reintroduce 11 species of animals to Central Australia that were previously considered extinct in the area.

The Disney Conservation Fund is a fund set up by Disney (go figure), with the intention of safeguarding the animals of the world against… us. Conservation is the game and protecting wildlife life is… honestly something it’s good to see a multibillion-dollar company like Disney caring about.

Suffice to say, the Disney Conservation Fund has been operating since 1995, and has spent $120 million on the project internationally.

“AWC’s critical science work will be amplified by a touch of Disney magic in Central Australia, one of Australia’s most ecologically important regions,” says Tim Allard, the chief executive officer of the Australian Wildlife Conservancy.

“DCF’s generous grant helps us to move forward with wildlife reintroductions at Newhaven Wildlife Sanctuary which will more than double the global populations of some of these endangered species.”

It’s great to see the Disney Conservation Fund “Rewilding Australia’s Red Centre”.

The 11 species of animal being reintroduced to Central Australia include the Golden Bandicoot, Numbat, Greater Bilby, Brushtail Possum, Central Rock-rat, Western Quoll, Burrowing Buttong and the Shark Bay Mouse (also known as the Alice Springs mouse). The Mala, Red-tailed Phascogale and Brush-tailed Betton are also supported by Disney’s conservation fund, with introduction efforts in the area starting back in 2017 for these little guys.

These endangered animals all went extinct from the area, but now with the assistance of the Disney Conservation Fund, they’ll be reintroduced to the Newhaven Wildlife Sanctuary. The new habitat for the animals listed above features 9,450 hectares of protected, predator-free land (Australia’s largest non-government protected land).

The purpose of all this is to protect the animals for long enough so that their populations can grow again. We’ve got to look out for these little things, especially considering we’re the big reason their numbers are dwindling.

It is understood the maximum amount of money that the Disney Conservation Fund will be sending to the Australian Wildlife Conservancy is around $68,870, with exact numbers not published.

Hopefully these adorable animals can thrive again one day in the middle of Australia.