The Best Wireless Phone Chargers for Your Home, Car and on the Go

Has the charging port in your phone ever refused to, well, charge? Rather than pay a hunk sum to fix said port or even upgrade to a newer model because let’s face it, that costs even more money – the best option is to invest in a wireless phone charger.

Since most wireless chargers are magnetic and use Qi as a wireless power transfer, you don’t need to worry about having incompatible ports with one of these dandy tech lifesavers. So even if your phone isn’t suffering from charging port issues, you’d be a hero every time one of your iPhone friends asks if you can lend them your charger when you’re an Android user.

Plus, a wireless charger is a helpful way to streamline the amount of cables on your desk, whether you’re working from home or at the office. There’s also the added ease of being able to grab your phone and go, without having to unplug it from anything.

Below, we’ve gathered our top wireless charging options that are worth considering if you want to live a convenient, cable-less life.

Wireless charging speeds

Just note that the speed at which you’ll be able to recharge your phone will be determined by what type you own. Most compatible Android phones get around 1oW when charging, while iPhones are capped at 7.5W. Other Qi-compatible phones will only achieve a 5W charge.

Also, as a general rule of thumb, make sure you’ve taken off your phone case before charging. While most of these charging stations will work with cases up to 3mm thick, anything in-between your phone and your pad raises the chance of a slower recharge. You also won’t get any charge from metal cases, credit card holders and pop-sockets/grips.

Anker have pretty much staked its claim as the go to brand when it comes to wireless charging, and with good reason. Their wireless pads are consistently good, and come at an affordable price.

The PowerWave pad is a solid wireless phone charger that will get you a 10W charge for a Samsung Galaxy, and a 7.5W charge for an iPhone.

The Anker PowerWave is slimline and understated, so it won’t add to your desk or countertop clutter. The top surface also has a TPU coating, which will stop your phone from sliding off.

This charger isn’t too different from the Anker pad, bar the obvious difference of how your phone is displayed. The Anker PowerWave Stand will let you sit your phone in either portrait or landscape mode, so you can continue to browse the internet or watch videos.

Compared to the PowerWave pad, however, the PowerWave stand doesn’t perform as well with iPhones or other Qi-enabled devices. It only achieves a 10W charge, so prepare for a sluggish recharge time. That said, this updated model is a slightly faster charging option compared to its previous one.

However, this one scores bonus points for having not one but two wireless charging stands. I don’t know about you but there’s nothing worse than bringing your charger to the office only to forget to take it home with you. Save yourself the drama by keeping one at a home and leaving one at your desk.

Belkin’s Boost Up charging pad sits on the more expensive end of the wireless phone charger spectrum, but the price is worth it. This is one of the sturdiest charging pads on the market and is built to give you the fastest recharge speeds possible.

This Belkin wireless charging pad will give you a 9W recharge for a Samsung Galaxy (S10, S10+, S9+, S9) and a 7.5W recharge for an iPhone (XS Max, XS, XR, X, 8, 8+). It also comes with a Quick Charge 3.0-compatible wall charger, so you can get the best recharge possible right out of the box.

If you want a wireless charger that stands out, Nanami’s charging stand has a sleek, futuristic-looking design. You also have choice when it comes to colour, either black or silver. The stand will let your phone sit at an angle that will allow you to comfortably browse, and, if you’re using an iPhone, will still let you use face ID.

If you’re after a fast charge, you’ll get a 10W recharge on Samsung Galaxy (S20, S20+, S10, S10+, S9, S9+, S8, S8+) and Galaxy Note (10+, 10, 9, 8). You’ll get a 7.5W charge for iPhones (11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, XS Max, XS, XR, X, 8+, 8). However, if you want to achieve a fast charge, you’ll need to pick up a QC 2.0.3.0 adapter separately.

Maybe you own more than one smart device and want to eliminate the annoying procedure of having to swap out one device to charge another. DOSHIN’s 3-in-1 charger is a good option if you want to get some simultaneous charging going. It also looks simple and sleek, with plenty of space to charge a smartphone, smart watch and wireless earbuds at the same time. This pad comes with an adjustable stand for your phone, so you can still have a good view of the screen.

This wireless charger is compatible with Apple products, like the iPhone (11, 11 Pro Max, XS Max, X, XR, 8, 8+), Airpods Pro, Apple Watch (SE, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2). If you’re a Samsung person, it is compatible with the Galaxy (S20, S20+, S10, S10+, S10E, S9, S9+, S8, S8+), the Galaxy Note (10, 10+, 9, 8) and the Galaxy buds. To achieve fast charging, you will need a QC 2.0 or 3.0 adapter.

This versatile wireless charger is perhaps our favourite find of the lot and is compatible with the iPhone (12, 12 Pro, 12 Mini, 12 Pro Max, 13, 13 Pro, 13 Mini, 13 Pro Max) and a number of Android mobile phones.

Why you may ask? Nothing stands in the way of your usage while waiting on a flat battery, even with the super quick 15W charge. The Laxcido charger is ultra magnetic and allows you to switch between propping your phone on its stand or simply slapping it on the back of your case. This means you can use your phone at any angle (all 360-degrees of them), as a stand to stream your favourite shows or take hands-free phone calls.

A more unique design, compared to the other chargers listed here, mophie’s Charge Stream desk stand has been optimised for a fast charge. You’ll get 10W for compatible Samsung device, 7.5W for iPhones and 5W for any other Qi-compatible smartphones when using this wireless charger.

This charging pad is modular, so you can either use it as a stand or you can remove the pad to let it sit flat on your desk. The stand itself is adjustable, so you can change its height to suit whatever phone you’re placing onto it. That’s pretty handy if you live in a household where everyone uses a different type of phone.

If you’re looking for an option to keep in your car, check out Yomito’s fast wireless car charger. This puppy sports 15W, guaranteeing a speedy recharge when you’re zipping between errands.

This wireless charger can be easily mounted to your air-con vents and with 20 superior magnets, it’ll ensure your phone won’t shake while driving along rough roads. A big plus is that you don’t have to go through the trouble of removing your phone’s protective case – the transmission distance is 6mm so unless your case is made of metal, you can just slap it on and start your engine.

This charger is suitable with all Qi-compatible LG phones, most Samsung models and most iPhones, including the new iPhone 13 or 13 Pro.