Columbia’s Boba Fett-Inspired Star Wars Gear Will Keep You Warm on a Planet Without Two Suns

With Grogu off to Jedi school and soon to be forgotten, The Mandalorian has given Star Wars fans another iconic character to obsess over with the return of Boba Fett. Not only is he getting his own spin-off series, but next month Columbia will introduce a new line of winter wear inspired by the bounty hunter’s unique sense of fashion.

The collaboration marks the sixth year that Columbia has partnered with Disney to bring some of the Star Wars universe’s iconic designs to the company’s cold weather gear. It started back in 2016 with jackets inspired by Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and then an Empire Strikes Back collection in 2017 based on the outfits Han Solo, Princess Leia, and Luke Skywalker wore on Hoth. In 2018, Columbia went behind the scenes of the Star Wars movies instead, recreating the parkas worn by the ESB crew while filming in Norway, while last year the company finally some Star Wars gear for kids, with jackets and infant buntings that turned them into The Child.

Do you really need a Winter jacket when you roam the deserts of a planet with two suns? Probably not while you’re running from krayt dragons, but when Boba Fett heads off to another planet on the hunt for a bounty, he must surely have to dress for the unforgiving cold of space. Columbia’s new lineup won’t quite prepare you for off-planet explorations, but it should keep you plenty warm here on Earth.

Image: Columbia

Columbia Boba Fett Interchange Jacket

There’s a disappointing lack of Beskar armour on Columbia’s $US450 ($622) Boba Fett Interchange Jacket, so while it won’t protect you from blaster fire or blows from a lightsaber, sub-zero temperatures shouldn’t be an issue because its inner (and removable) puffy jacket features the latest iteration of Columbia’s Omni-Heat Infinity thermal lining designed to reflect emanating body heat back onto the wearer. The insulating liner is paired with a waterproof shell (which can also be worn on its own) featuring various design elements inspired by Boba Fett’s outfit and his backstory.

Image: Columbia

On the jacket’s shoulder you’ll find the requisite Mandalorian Mythosaur skull emblem, while the hood features a pattern of dash markings similar to what you’ll find on Fett’s helmet. The chest features a symbol “shrouded in mystery – handed down by Boba Fett’s “father” Jango Fett” but on the jacket’s inside liner is a less mysteries screen print featuring a description of the character as taken from the Star Wars archives. Each sleeve also features built-in fingerless gloves, and the jacket is chock full of pockets, some better hidden than others, for stashing bounties.

Image: Columbia

Columbia Boba Fett Hoodie

If you live in a far away galaxy that’s more temperate, the new Columbia collection also includes a $US120 ($166) heavyweight Boba Fett Hoodie with a fleece lining and hood that makes chilly evenings and brisk mornings more bearable. It also features Fett-inspired details, although with a more subtle execution, including red dash markings on the hood, and the Fett emblem on the chest

Image: Columbia

Columbia Boba Fett Ball Cap and Tee

For those who’ve gone without a bounty for a while, the last two options in Columbia’s new Boba Fett line are the most affordable..ish. The $US50 ($69) Boba Fett tee features an illustration on the front “inspired by an early Boba Fett character sketch straight from the Star Wars archives” while the $US40 ($55) Boba Fett Ball Cap — perfect for keeping the glare of two suns off your brow — is water-resistant and pairs a Mythosaur emblem patch on the front with the Fett helmet dashes on the side.

The entire Columbia Boba Fett collection will be available starting at 12:01am (EST) on December 3 through the Columbia website as well as Columbia’s brick-and-mortar stores in the US, Canada, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Japan.

