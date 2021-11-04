Click Frenzy Main Event 2021 Is Happening Soon, Here’s What You Need to Know

As we enter the final stretch of 2021, we also enter the largest sale period of the year. While Black Friday is due to kick off at the end of the month, it’s not the first major shopping event of November. Click Frenzy Main Event 2021 is right around the corner, and we’re here to give you the low down on the biggest deals you expect for this massive online shopping event.

Here’s everything you need to know about the sale event before it starts.

When is Click Frenzy Main Event 2021?

Click Frenzy Main Event will officially start at 7pm (AEST) Tuesday, November 9 and is set to run for the following 53 hours. That means you have until midnight on Thursday, November 11, to snap up a deal.

If you want to beat the digital crowds, you can get access to all of these deals 30 minutes before Click Frenzy Main Event starts by signing up for a free account here.

What deals will be available during Click Frenzy Main Event 2021?

With over 1,000 deals available from over 100 brands, which includes exclusive Click Frenzy Main Event offers, there’s a lot to take in. While we won’t know the full breadth of brands and retailers that will be participating in Click Frenzy Main Event until the actual day, judging by previous sales, we can expect huge deals across a range of tech, including laptops, TVs and smartphones.

During the last Click Frenzy event back in July, some of the highlight deals included up to 40% off select Acer laptops, up to 50% off Bose headphones and 15% off LG OLED TVs. Will we see similar deals during The Main Event? Only time will tell.

If you sign up for a free Click Frenzy membership, you’ll also gain access to exclusive 99% off deals. These deals usually involve big-ticket items, like iPhones or a Nintendo Switch, and stock is very limited, so unsurprisingly they disappear as quickly as they appear. If you don’t want to miss out, be sure to sign up before the sale event starts.

To save you the trouble of having to dig through every deal that’s currently available, below we’ll be collecting some of the more stand-out offers for computers, tech, headphones, and more right here. So be sure to bookmark this page and head back when the sale event starts.