You Can Buy a Car Online and Have it Delivered to Your Door

Black Friday is coming this week and with that has come the email equivalent of pamphlets in your letterbox here at Gizmodo. While there’s an absolute tonne of sales (we’ll wrap up the best ones for you, don’t worry), this year Black Friday has also served as a way for us to learn about new weird and wonderful things we didn’t know about. One is a startup founded in India in 2015 that aims to redefine how cars are bought: CARS24.

Expanding into the United Arab Emirates, Thailand and then Australia in 2020, CARS24 says it has an Aussie team based in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth.

“We’re here to transform the way that Australia buys and sells used cars, making it as easy and convenient as any other online purchase,” CARS24 says.

“CARS24 allows customers to buy their next car from their couch in under five minutes, by offering a 300-point inspection to ensure car quality, fast free home delivery direct to your door, a 7-day test drive with 100 per cent money-back guarantee and 6-month unlimited warranty for peace of mind.”

According to CARS24, the company owns all the cars they sell and they also say every vehicle listed on its site has been quality tested and is reliable. CARS24 CEO is Olga Rudenko, who started her career in private equity banking aaaand just two weeks ago, the Financial Review reported CARS24 was revving up its Aussie expansion after securing a $100 million cash injection.

READ MORE Here’s Every Electric Vehicle You Can Buy in Australia in Every Price Range

With the tagline of “CARS24 is Australia’s first 100 per cent online used car buying experience”, they have the car you buy delivered to your door (so like UberEats, just a little more expensive and an actual car !!!).

But, while this startup might be legit, and absolutely filling a void in the market, if you need a loan through CARS24, be aware it requires online finance approval (through Driva) and you’re signing an online contract, so don’t treat this like your Amazon cart, it’s proper adult shopping.

OK, now the Black Friday stuff: CARS24 is discounting 300 cars to the tune of up to $5,000.

Top CARS24 vehicles on sale for Black Friday include: Mercedes Benz GLA-Class 2017 & 2018, Kia Sorento 2015 & 2016, Mazda CX5 2019-2021, Volkswagen Golf 2014, Alfa Romeo Giulietta 2014 and Toyota RAV4 2014. Sale starts today and runs through to Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

Anyway, TIL I can buy a car online and have it delivered, so there’s that.