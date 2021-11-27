Book of Boba Fett Trailer Hypes Its Helmeted Antihero’s Return to Crime

We’re now a month away from The Book of Boba Fett, the first spinoff to The Mandalorian that sees the return of Temuera Morrison’s helmeted bounty hunter. With Jabba dead and a power vacuum in the galaxy’s crime underworld, the green-armoured Mandalorian’s decided to make a name for himself now that he’s back from the dead and looking to reclaim his former glory.

He is @BobaFett. The legend returns in #TheBookOfBobaFett, an Original Series streaming December 29 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/GhPOaWX3wQ — Star Wars (@starwars) November 27, 2021

The new trailer, short as it is, does a good job of getting you ready for the series when it hits at the end of the year. Much of it is stuff we’ve seen before, like glances from his partner Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen, who also showed up earlier this year in The Bad Batch) and overhead shots of Tatooine, but there are some new scenes like the return of Boba’s iconic ship the Slave-I, or whatever name it goes by now. And whatever you feel about the character and his sort of dubious merit as a renowned badass, Morrison sells the hell out of four words to close out the trailer: “I am Boba Fett.”

Boba was announced as the closer to the end of Mando’s second season, as Boba and Fennec quite literally took their seat in Jabba’s palace. With the aim of taking over the Hutt’s former business and building a name out of respect, the new series may see a blend of everything that’s come before it in Star Wars television. Sure, there’s the gunslinging action and space western vibes that Mandalorian has made us so intimately familiar with, but it seems like we’re getting an equal focus on politics, at least as it pertains to the many criminals across the galaxy. These are elements that haven’t been really explored onscreen since the first run of the Clone Wars series all the way back when Cartoon Network was airing the series, so it should be interesting to see how they play out with this deadly duo.

The Book of Boba Fett will arrive on Disney+ starting on December 29.

