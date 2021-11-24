All the Best PC Deals for Black Friday 2021

When it comes to PC deals during Black Friday 2021, there’s a lot going on. Are you after laptops? Light up RGB peripherals? Internal SSDs? Gaming keyboards? Or all of the above? To help you narrow down your focus and take a weight off your shoulders, we’ve collected the best Black Friday PC deals that are currently available.
While a few retailers and brands have launched their Black Friday deals already, the sale event doesn’t officially kick off until, well, Friday. So be sure to check back as we update this list as more Black Friday PC deals go live.
This article has been updated since its original publication.
The best Black Friday deals for hardware
- AMD: Pick up the AMD Ryzen 7 5800x for $538.35 (usually around $629).
- Corsair: Save up to 32% off select Corsair Vengeance memory, and 10% off power supply units.
- Crucial: Get a Crucial P2 3D NAND NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD (2TB) for $205.71 (usually around $269).
- Thermaltake: Save on a range of Thermaltake power supply units.
- Samsung: Get a Samsung 970 Evo Plus SSD (1TB) for $142.62 (usually around $189).
- Western Digital: Save up to 30% off on select storage devices.
The best Black Friday deals for laptops and tablets
- Acer: Save up to 30% off select laptops.
- Apple: Save up to $700 off a MacBook Pro (512GB) if you’re an Amazon Prime member (now $1,999).
- ASUS: Save up to 46% off select Chromebooks and VivoBooks.
- Bing Lee: Grab a discount on a range of Leveno Chromebooks and Samsung tablets.
- Catch: Save up to 20% off select Lenovo tablets.
- Dell: Up to 40% off selected laptops, including Alienware.
- The Good Guys: Massive savings across a range of laptops, including brands like Lenovo, Acer and Microsoft.
- HP: Save up to 46% off select HP laptops.
- Lenovo: Up to 45% off selected laptops, Chromebooks and ThinkPads, including $680 off the Legion 5 15″ AMD.
- Microsoft: Save $563 off the Surface Pro 7, $890 off the Surface Book 3 and $551 off the Surface Laptop 4.
- MSI: Save up to 40% MSI gaming laptops.
- Razer: Save $900 off the Razer Blade 14 laptop (AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, RTX 3070, 8GB VRAM/ 16GB RAM/ 1TB SSD).
- Samsung: Get up to 27% off the Samsung S7 and S7+ tablets.
The best Black Friday deals for mice
- ASUS: Get the ASUS TUF M3 mouse for $35.99, down from $49.
- HyperX: Save 32% off the Pulsefire Pro mouse.
- HP: Get the wireless Omen Photon mouse for $136.40, down from $209.
- Razer: Save on a range of Razer gaming mice, including 59% off the DeathAdder V2, 45% off the Naga Trinity and 44% off the Viper Mini.
- SteelSeries: Save up to 45% off mice, including the Aerox 3 and Rival 5.
The best Black Friday deals for keyboards
- Corsair: Pick up the K70 RGB MK.2 keyboard for $200, down from $229.
- HyperX: Save up to 31% gaming keyboards, including the Alloy Origins and Alloy Origins Core keyboards.
- Logitech: Save on a range of Logitech keyboards.
- Razer: Save on a range of Razer keyboards, including 31% off the Huntsman Mini and 39% off the BlackWidow V3 Pro.
- SteelSeries: Pick up the Apex 3 keyboard for $79.20, down from $129.
The best Black Friday deals for monitors
- ASUS: Get the ASUS TUF 27-inch HDR Gaming Monitor for $529, down from $699.
- BenQ: Save up to 20% off select monitors.
- Catch: Discounts across a range of monitors.
- Corsair: Pick up the Nightsword RGB mouse for $106, down from $139.
- Dell: Pick up a 27-inch Alienware monitor for $539.38, down from $899.
- HP: Get a 24-inch monitor $235, down from $699.
- LG: Grab a deal on an Ultragear monitor.
- Lenovo: Up to 30% off select monitors.
The best Black Friday deals for headsets
- Corsair: Pick up the Corsair HS60 Haptic headset for $145, down from $189.
- EPOS: Save over 60% off EPOS gaming headsets, including the GSP 601 and GSP 602.
- HyperX: Save up to 44% off the Cloud II headset.
- Razer: Get the wired Kraken X headset for $45, down from $89.
- SteelSeries: Pick up the ARCTIS 3 headset for $78, down from $109.
The best deals for Wi-Fi routers, microphones and other accessories
- Amazon: Save up to 35% off the eero mesh wi-fi routers, including the all-new eero Pro 6.
- ASUS: Save up to 50% off WI-Fi routers, including the RT-AC68U and RT-AC86U.
- Blue: Save 25% off select Blue microphones.
- Corsair: Pick up the small MM100 gaming cloth for $16, down from $25.
- HTC VIVE: Save $600 off the Cosmos Elite, $500 off the Cosmos and $500 off the Vive Pro VR headsets.
- Netgear: Get 33% off the Nighthawk 4 Stream LTE Wi-Fi 6 router.
- Oculus Quest 2: Receive $100 Amazon credit with every Oculus Quest 2 VR headset purchase, for both the 128GB and 256GB models.
- Razer: Pick up the Seiren Mini microphone for $59, down from $89.
- SteelSeries: Save up to 48% off mousepads.
- Tenda: Save on select Tenda routers.
- Thermaltake: Save on a range of Thermaltake products, including mid-tower cases and mouse pads.
- TP-Link: Save on select Wi-Fi routers, including the Deco M5 mesh system.
