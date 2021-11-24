The Best Black Friday Headphone and Earbuds Deals This Year

Whether you’re an AirPods diehard, a Jabra lover or a religious Bose follower, we’ve scoured all the best Black Friday deals to help you snag your next pair of headphones.

Check them out the best Black Friday deals below.

Best Apple AirPods deals

For all of you Apple fans out there, we’ve got a few deals that’ll make your fingers itch towards your credit cards.

The new 3rd generation Apple AirPods with a MagSafe charging case are the standouts here and are currently on sale for $315 (down from its usual RRP of $399). Improving on previous generations, sound quality has improved thanks to its H1 chip. They now also have an extra hour longer battery life compared to previous generations.

However, if you don’t mind taking a step back in favour of a cheaper price tag, the Apple AirPods 2nd gen is available for $299 (RRP $399).

If you just want a simple pair of AirPods under the $200 mark, you can grab the 2nd generation regular pair here for $175, down from $219.

The best Sony Black Friday deals

This household name is great for catering to everybody’s budget.

If you’re after a cheap pair of headphones, Amazon has discounted Sony’s lightweight in-ear headphones to just $14. Or you can also save $100 off a pair of sports headphones here.

Plus, we can’t forget that our favourite pair of headphones is back down to $249. We’ve frothed them because of their noise-cancelling quality and ultra-fast charging time.

Have a gander below:

If you’ve been chasing after a new pair of sports earphones, Aftershokz range have got you covered with this Black Friday deal.

For a limited time, Aftershokz are selling their sports running headphones for $186, down from $249. These headphones are wireless, waterproof and support all-day comfort. They come in four colours to choose between, from a racy red to a sleek dark blue.

You can shop them all here.

While the Echo Buds may seem a little steep in price, they’ve definitely taken some notes from their previous model by adding active noise-cancellation.

Delivering crisp audio and up to five hours playback per charge, the Echo buds are a solid choice if you’ve yet to dip your toes in the wireless earbuds market.

Shop the all-new Echo buds here for $99, down from $169.

20% off or more on Bose earbuds and headphones

Ah, Bose. The stuff of earphone dreams.

There’s a reason Bose has set the benchmark in the earphone market – they’re just so damn good.

Perhaps their only drawback is that you’ll pay top dollar no matter where you shop.

Thankfully, our favourite Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Cancelling Headphones have had a decent $100 knocked off. You can check out their other deals below:

Compared to the big names out there like Bose or Sony, to casual earbud lovers Jabra isn’t much a head-turner. However, it’s worth knowing that it’s a seriously underrated and forward-thinking brand. They’ve been breaking boundaries as a wireless earphone brand by integrating hearing enhancement for people experiencing early hearing loss.

The good people of Gizmodo Australia are big fans of their Elite range. For itty bitty earbuds, they have a big sound. Jabra want to cater to everybody whether that’s for individuals who prioritise fitness first or those who want an everyday pair.

You can check out the latest Jabra earbuds deals here:

Shop the full range of discounted Jabra Elite earbuds here.

Sennheiser is good for one particular thing: budget. With the deals we’ve rounded up today, you’ll note that most of these prices fall under the $100 bracket.

Check out their Black Friday headphones bargains below:

Shop the full range here.

SoundPEATS has discounted a pair of earbuds for every type of wearer. Whether you’re keen on a wired or wireless pair, this very affordable selection will have you spoiled for choice.

Take a peek at the Black Friday headphones deal below:

Shop the select range of discounted SoundPEATS earphones here.

Yamaha is doing us all a solid by dropping 50% off its earphones range. But that’s not the only special they’ve slung for us. They’re also throwing some early deals on their sound bars, speakers and turntables.

Suss out their earphone discounts below:

