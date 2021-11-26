While the collection of games on sale isn’t as extensive as the available PlayStation deals, there are still a few solid Black Friday bargains for Xbox titles to be had. These include recent releases such as Far Cry 6, Back 4 Blood and Hades, along with the upcoming Halo Infinite.
Here are the best Black Friday 2021 deals you can grab for Xbox games in Australia.
The best Black Friday 2021 deals for Xbox games
- Alan Wake Remastered – now $34 (down from $49.95)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite – now $39 (down from $59)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – now $34.95 (down from $99.95)
- Back 4 Blood – now $29 (down from $99.95)
- Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition – now $69 (down from $149.95)
- Blasphemous: Deluxe Edition – now $22.50 (down from $49.95)
- Chivalry II: Day One Edition – now $34.95 (down from $59.95)
- Far Cry 6 – now $58.95 (down from $99.95)
- Far Cry 6: Gold Edition – now $84.95 (down from $149.95)
- FIFA 22 – now $49 (down from $109.95)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – now $85.95 (down from $99.95)
- Greak: Memories of Azur – now $39 (down from $49.95)
- Hades – now $32.40 (down from $49.95)
- Halo Infinite – now $74.90 (down from $99.95)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – now $28.95 (down from $49.95)
- Just Dance 2022 – now $43.95 (down from $79.95)
- King’s Bounty II: Day One Edition – now $54 (down from $79)
- Lego DC Supervillains – now $29 (down from $39.95)
- Lost Judgment – now $59 (down from $99.95)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate – now $34.95 (down from $89.95)
- NBA 2K22 75th Anniversary Edition (Xbox Series X) – now $99.95 (down from $144.95)
- NBA 2K22 75th Anniversary Edition (Xbox One) – now $99.95 (down from $144.95)
- No Straight Roads – now $34 (down from $69)
- The Outer Worlds – now $17.10 (down from $49.95)
- RUST: Day One Edition – now $42.30 (down from $69.95)
- Watch Dogs Legion – now $25 (down from $69.95)
Stay tuned for more Xbox sales as they go live, and check out the rest of our Black Friday 2021 round-ups here.
This article has been updated since its original publication.