The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Here Are the Best Xbox Black Friday Deals in Australia [Updated]

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Published 1 hour ago: November 26, 2021 at 1:55 pm -
Filed to:amazon
Black Fridayblack friday 2021cyber mondaycyber monday 2021Dealsebayxboxxbox onexbox series sxbox series xxpost
Here Are the Best Xbox Black Friday Deals in Australia [Updated]
Image: 343 Industries
At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

While the collection of games on sale isn’t as extensive as the available PlayStation deals, there are still a few solid Black Friday bargains for Xbox titles to be had. These include recent releases such as Far Cry 6, Back 4 Blood and Hades, along with the upcoming Halo Infinite.

Here are the best Black Friday 2021 deals you can grab for Xbox games in Australia.

The best Black Friday 2021 deals for Xbox games

black friday xbox
Image: Ubisoft

Stay tuned for more Xbox sales as they go live, and check out the rest of our Black Friday 2021 round-ups here.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Chris is an E-Commerce Editor who works across Pedestrian Group’s many titles. He firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.