Every Major Aussie Streaming Service Compared

It’s no secret that we love our streaming services. When a rainy weekend or boredom hits, it’s the first place we turn to pass the time. Thankfully, there’s no shortage of streaming platforms around with thousands of movies and shows to please everyone. Deciding which subscriptions are actually worthy of your money is half the battle (the other half is deciding what to watch).

With every service fighting to keep your attention and money, we thought we’d take a look at what each offers based on pricing, concurrent user offerings, display quality and content libraries to help you determine the best option available.

Price

The cost of a streaming service is probably the most important aspect, alongside having quality content. While Netflix, Stan and now Binge offer pretty identical pricing packages, other streaming services, such as Kayo offer completely different prices. Disney+ and Amazon Prime video keep things simple with one plan, as do Apple TV and Paramount+.

These days, having an account for every streaming service in Australia is probably identically priced to having cable back in the late 90s, but at least you get the choice of which services you want and don’t want.

We’ve put together what you can expect to pay on each streaming service below.

Netflix: Three plans. $10.99 (basic), $16.99 (standard) or $22.99 (premium) per month.

Three plans. $10.99 (basic), $16.99 (standard) or $22.99 (premium) per month. Stan: Three plans. $10 (basic), $14 (standard) or $19 (premium) per month. Stan Sport add-on available for $10 extra per month.

Three plans. $10 (basic), $14 (standard) or $19 (premium) per month. Stan Sport add-on available for $10 extra per month. Binge: Three plans. $10 (basic), $14 (standard) or $18 (premium) per month.

Three plans. $10 (basic), $14 (standard) or $18 (premium) per month. Kayo: $25 (basic) or $35 (premium) per month.

$25 (basic) or $35 (premium) per month. Foxtel Now: $25 per month. Optional add-on packs available.

$25 per month. Optional add-on packs available. Amazon Prime Video: $6.99 per month. Includes Amazon Prime.

$6.99 per month. Includes Amazon Prime. Disney+: $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year.

$11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. Apple TV: $7.99 per month.

$7.99 per month. Paramount+: $8.99 per month

Free trials

In the age of streaming, try before you buy is truer than ever. Most streaming services offer free trials before you need to start paying your subscription fee, however you’ll need to enter your card details before signing up anyway. If you just want the freebies, take your card information off your selected streaming service before it automatically renews.

Here are all the free trials for all the major streaming services in Australia.

Netflix: No freebies.

No freebies. Stan: 30 day free trial.

30 day free trial. Binge: 14 day free trial.

14 day free trial. Kayo: 14 day free trial.

14 day free trial. Foxtel Now: 10 day free trial.

10 day free trial. Amazon Prime Video: 30 day free trial.

30 day free trial. Disney+: No freebies.

No freebies. Apple TV: 7 day free trial.

7 day free trial. Paramount+: 7 day free trial.

Screens

If you’re living in a house with multiple screens streaming content at any given time, start thinking about concurrent stream screens. Most streaming services allow you to watch shows on more than two devices at once, but some will need you to spend more money on that as an extra.

We’ve broken down concurrent streams information in the points below:

Netflix: 1 for basic, 2 for standard, 4 for premium.

1 for basic, 2 for standard, 4 for premium. Stan: 1 for basic, 3 for standard, 4 for premium.

1 for basic, 3 for standard, 4 for premium. Binge: 1 for basic, 2 for standard, 4 for premium.

1 for basic, 2 for standard, 4 for premium. Kayo: 2 for basic, 3 for premium.

2 for basic, 3 for premium. Foxtel Now: 2 concurrent streams.

2 concurrent streams. Amazon Prime Video: 3 concurrent streams.

3 concurrent streams. Disney+: 4 concurrent streams.

4 concurrent streams. Apple TV: 6 concurrent streams.

6 concurrent streams. Paramount+: 3 concurrent streams.

Streaming quality

Streaming quality matters to a lot of people – and so it should! If you have a 4K TV, you should use its 4K features for all they’re worth. That being said, higher-quality streaming usually jacks the price up quite a bit. You should, of course, make sure your internet plan is capable of high definition streaming before committing to a streaming quality type.

We’ve broken up the maximum streaming qualities available from each major Australian streaming service below. Be aware that some titles on some streaming services might not stream in the highest quality available through your plan.

Netflix: SD on basic, HD on standard, Ultra HD (4K) on premium.

SD on basic, HD on standard, Ultra HD (4K) on premium. Stan: SD on basic, HD on standard, Ultra HD (4K) on premium.

SD on basic, HD on standard, Ultra HD (4K) on premium. Binge: SD on basic, HD on standard and premium.

SD on basic, HD on standard and premium. Kayo: HD on basic and premium.

HD on basic and premium. Foxtel Now: HD.

HD. Amazon Prime Video: 4K.

4K. Disney+: 4K.

4K. Apple TV: 4K.

4K. Paramount+: HD.

Content

The most important feature! All of these streaming services offer different content, with some focusing big time on original content. Other streaming services just exist to aggregate certain shows from some production houses or channels, such as with BINGE and Foxtel Now.

You can find some of our picks of content from these earlier mentioned streaming services.

Netflix

Stranger Things

Squid Game

Making A Murderer

Arcane: League of Legends

Behind Her Eyes

The Crown

Stan

Veronica Mars

The Office (US)

Wolf Creek

Better Call Saul

Power

Billions

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Binge & Foxtel Now

Both streaming sites share content and no exclusives to either are apparent just yet.

Chernobyl

Sharp Objects

True Detective

Atlanta

Veep

Barry

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones Succession

Kayo

AFL

Rugby Union

The Supercars

Formula One

X Games

Amazon Prime Video

Carnival Row

The Boys

Jack Ryan

American Gods

Fleabag

Hanna

The Man In The High Castle

Apple TV+

Morning Wars

See

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet

For All Mankind

The Elephant Queen

Disney+

The Mandalorian

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Wandavision

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Frozen 2

Paramount+

iCarly

Evil

Infinite

Behind The Music

Star Trek: Prodigy

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years

To find specific titles quickly, you can head to sites like Just Watch to figure out where it’s showing.

Supported Devices

Another thing to consider when choosing your streaming service is, do you have a device that can run it? Sure, pretty much every streaming service has an app these days, but not all of them are available on every smart TV or streaming box.

Here’s a breakdown of all the devices each streaming service is compatible with:

The streaming services are all bound to be slightly different across devices so make sure to check the support pages of each to ensure the apps are on the device of your choice. If you can’t see it all hope isn’t lost. Check if AirPlay, casting or screen mirroring is available from your device to your TV.

Let’s hope that Paramount+ is the last streaming addition to Australia. I don’t think our wallets can actually handle anymore.

This article has been updated since it was first published.