The Best Black Friday Deals for Telstra, Vodafone and Optus

While Black Friday 2021 officially starts tomorrow, that hasn’t stopped a few telcos from jumping the gun and throwing up their deals early.
If you’ve been waiting until Black Friday to grab a new phone, Telstra, Vodafone and Optus have you covered. Across the three major retailers, you can save up to $600 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, $150 off the Google Pixel 6 and up to $600 off the Samsung Galaxy S21.
Here are the best Black Friday phone deals for Telstra, Vodafone and Optus.
Telstra’s Black Friday deals
Save $350 on the Samsung Galaxy S21
Save $600 on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Save $300 on the OPPO Find X3 Pro
Vodafone’s Black Friday deals
Save $600 on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Save $600 on the Samsung Galaxy S21
Optus’ Black Friday deals
Save $150 on the Google Pixel 6
Save $300 on the iPhone 12 mini
Save $250 on the Samsung Galaxy S21
Save $400 on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Amazon’s Black Friday accessory deals
If you’re already sorted for a handset or mobile plan, there are a few accessory deals currently running over at Amazon Australia. So if you’ve been meaning to grab a wireless charging pad or a portable charging bank, Black Friday is the perfect time to snap one up.
Here’s the best of what’s on offer:
- Save up to 52% off select ROMOSS power banks.
- Save up to 55% off on select Anker power banks, wireless charging pads, cable and more.
- Save on select Spigen phone cases and covers.
If you prefer to buy your handsets outright, you can also save $400 off the OPPO Find X3 Pro 5G.
