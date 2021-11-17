Pawsome Gifts for the Pet-Obsessed Human in Your Life

With silly season fast approaching, the silliness begins to extend to pet owners and their beloved fur children. If you’ve been pondering what purrfect present to get your doting pawrent friend this Christmas, we’ve got plenty of gift ideas to go around.

From a self-cleaning litter box to an automatic food dispenser, these festive presents have been handpicked to delight even the fussiest of pets – and their owners.

Do you know a ravenous little pupper who always gobbles up their kibble the second their food bowl is topped up? While you may find it endearing at first, a seed of worry may grow when your beloved pet starts packing on a couple of kilos or begging for food at the most inopportune times.

To combat this, consider investing in an Automatic Dry Food Dispenser. By filling its 6L storage compartment with your chosen dry food, you can decide how often the dispenser distributes up to six 15mL portions per day.

This food dispenser also features a clever and secure twist-top storage lid – perfect for keeping out the hangriest of pets. Another dandy feature is that you have the option to create personalised recordings in order to signal to your pet when the next meal will drop by using your own voice. How cool is that?

Shop your Automatic Dry Food Dispenser here for $173.44.

Cleaning out a cat’s litter box can feel like a special kind of hell. If there’s any downside to owning a cat, it’s definitely scooping up its poop. If you notice them hating the daily scoop, that’s where gifting them a self-cleaning litter box comes in.

With this ScoopFree self-cleaning litter box, they’ll only need to change the whole box once a month. After the kitty is finished, your fancy schmancy litter box will automatically remove their waste into a hidden compartment for them to dispose of later – completely hands-free. Simply tip the tray into a bin when it’s full.

Shop ScoopFree self-cleaning litter box here for $194.

Nail trimming time is not an easy experience for the pet or its owner. Many pets can’t stand the thought of having their little nails (or claws) clipped, especially as nearing the quick is particularly precarious.

To take it nice and easy, you can gift your friend an electric nail file which is designed to gently grind down their pet’s nail with minimal noise. It’s super lightweight, USB rechargeable and it possesses three interchangeable ports – one for small pets, one for medium-sized pets and one for on-the-fly trimming jobs.

Pawever Pets’ electric nail file is now on sale for $25.99 (down from $69.99).

Getting more data about your dog is what every good dog obsessive wants. How many zoomies does my dog do? How many steps does my cat take? Where are they right now?

This Whistle GO/Health & Location Tracker gives you all the information you’d like to know about your pet’s location, steps, sleep patterns and more. Plus, it’s waterproof, dustproof, and pretty rugged which is good for all your four-legged friend’s adventures.

Shop the Whistle GO/Health & Location Tracker here for $130.14.

Pets, like humans, love their comfy beds. While some furry animals might still opt for the floor, giving them the option of something even you’d like to sleep in will make any pet owner feel good about their choices.

This Zenify calming bed is donut shaped, big and fluffy — so it will envelop your pet, making them feel safe. Also, it’s completely washable, which is a must-have on any gift for pet owners.

Get your Zenify calming bed here for $40.95.

Ancestry DNA tests are all the rage right now but what if you could do it for dogs too? The DNA My Dog makes that niche a reality. Cheek swab a pooch, ship off the cotton swab and wait patiently for the results to roll in. It’ll match the relevant breeds as well as screen for any major health conditions.

We can’t include a doggy DNA kit without also including their mortal enemies, the cats. This kit will give a good idea of what breeds your cat hails from and will confirm your suspicions about your kitty being part tiger, lion or lynx.

It’ll set you back a lot more than a regular human DNA kit but if that’s what truly makes your gift recipient happy, what’s a few hundred bucks to know their designer kitty really is a rare breed.

Find out with the DNA My Dog kit here for $147.29 or grab Basepaw’s Cat DNA Kit from $360.84.

Comfort, company, entertainment — there are too many benefits of owning a pet to list. One notable drawback is their hair. Pets love to shed everywhere. They absolutely froth about covering you in hair just before you leave the house.

Unfortunately there’s no way to stop them from shedding. But a handheld vacuum cleaner can make a pet lover’s life that much better. It makes it easy (fun, even) to clear up hair but without having to lug the whole big vacuum cleaner out.

Pick up your handheld vacuum cleaner now for $119.00 (down from $129.99).

Pets always get up to weird shit when you’re out but what if there was a way to see just how weird it is? The Furbo Dog Camera lets you watch your pet, interact with it and toss it some treats so it never has to feel alone . It also alerts you if your dog’s barking and will let you take snaps when it comes up to boop the device. Every dog lover needs their very own so it will make The Perfect Gift.

Grab you pet camera here for $359 (down from $500).

It’s hard to convince a pet lover to put their furry friend down. But occasionally they will need to transport their kitten to the vet or drop them off at a friend’s before a long holiday.

Furrytail’s Space Capsule Cat Carrier will allow your pet-obsessed friends to travel in style. This well-made and sturdy carrier offers premium comfort for felines and will even double as a regular pet bed due to its cosy foam padding included. It’s most ideal for kittens and smaller cats under 4kg.

Pick up your cat carrier here for $119 (down from $139).

Nothing says true love like capturing a pet at their finest. While most pet owners are avid amateur photographers, getting a professional in takes it to the next level.

Places likes Pawtastic Photography offer gift vouchers for 1-2 hour sessions for a shoot with pets and their owners. And the result is souvenirs that will last a lifetime.

Explore pet photography sessions from $200.