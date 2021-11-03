MSI’s High-End Gaming Laptops Are Currently on Sale

While you can’t really go past a good desktop rig, some people prefer their gaming PC to be a bit more mobile. Over the past decade, more and more brands have started designing laptops that are purpose-built for gaming, combining performance with portability.
Some of the more high-end gaming laptops come with a considerable price tag, so being able to pick up one while it’s on sale is always welcome. If you’re looking to take your gaming on the road, or your current laptop is starting to show its age, there’s currently a stack of MSI laptops on sale.
Both MSI’s Stealth and Raider range are fairly reliable gaming laptops, with most of the models on sale running on an Intel i7-9750H processor and a GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card, with a 1TB SSD. These deals include the Titan laptop range, which certainly lives up to its colossal name in both size and power.
However, these gaming laptop deals are available for a limited time only and are set to expire six days from now, on Monday, November 8.
What MSI gaming laptops deals are available?
MSI Stealth sales
- MSI GS75 Stealth 9SG-250AU 17.3″ (Intel i7-9750H, RTX 2080, 32GB RAM, 1TB SDD) – now $3,499, down from $3,800
- MSI GS65 Stealth 9SG-435AU 15.6″ (Intel i7-9750H, RTX 2080, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD) – now $3,299, down from $4,100
MSI Raider sales
- MSI GE75 Raider 9SG-295AU 17.3″ (Intel i7-9750H, RTX 2080, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) – now $3,400, down from $4,050
- MSI GE75 Raider 9SF-296AU 17.3″ (Intel i7-9750H, RTX 2070, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) – now $3,299, down from $4,139
- MSI GE75 Raider 10SFS-229AU 17.3″ (Intel Core i9 processor, RTX 2070, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) – now $3,600, down from $4,300
MSI Titan sales
- MSI GT83 Titan 8RG-010AU 18.4″ (Intel i7-8850HK, GTX 1080 SLI, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1TB HDD) – now $3,999, down from $8,000
- MSI GT75 Titan 8RG-096AU 17.3″ (Intel i9-8950HK, GTX 1080, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1TB HDD) – now $3,499, down from $5,900
- MSI GT75 Titan 8RF-042AU 17.3″ (Intel i7-8750H, GTX 1070, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1TB HDD) – now $2,840, down from $3,675
- MSI GT75 Titan 8SF-049AU 17.3″ (Intel i7-8750H, RTX 2070, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1TB HDD) – now $2,999, down from $3,800
MSI Leopard sales
- MSI GL65 Leopard 10SDK-226AU 15.6″ (Intel Core i7 processor, GTX 1660 Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) – now $1,999, down from $2,399