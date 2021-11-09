Suck up These Click Frenzy Main Event Deals for Dyson Vacuums

Click Frenzy Main Event 2021 has officially kicked off and everyone’s favourite vacuum cleaner brand, Dyson, is currently offering a stack of red hot bargains across its range of vacuums, air purifiers and more.

It goes without saying that Dyson vacuums are pretty hot property, so there’s a good chance all of these deals could be sucked up sooner than later. So if you’re looking to get yourself a new Dyson stick vac while saving $250, you’ll want to act fast.

Click Frenzy Main Event will only last for 53 hours, ending November 11. But considering this is Dyson, expect these deals to sell out before then.

Dyson’s Click Frenzy vacuum deals

If a $250 price slash isn’t enough for you to finally buy a Dyson vacuum then I don’t know what will be.

The Click Frenzy Main Event deals include the Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner for $649 (save $250) and the Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin cordless vacuum cleaner for $399 )save $200)

While the Dyson Omni-glide isn’t on sale, if you pick up this powerful hard floor vacuum you’ll also receive a bonus battery and charger kit (valued at $149).

Dyson’s Click Frenzy Air Purifier deals

If you’re already good for a vacuum cleaner, or you want all of your home appliances to match, Dyson is also running some deals for its air purifiers and desk fans. With summer just around the corner, these are a great way to keep yourself cool.

You can check out the range of Dyson air purifier deals for Click Frenzy Main Event below:

Dyson’s Click Frenzy Airwrap and Supersonic deals

Owning a Dyson Supersonic is like having a driveway in Sydney’s inner-city suburbs – once you own one, you know you’ve made it in life. With a powerful digital motor designed for fast drying, anyone that owns this hairdryer raves about its technology, which Dyson has always prided itself on.

If you buy a Dyson Supersonic hairdryer during Click Frenzy Main Event, you’ll also receive a complimentary brush and travel bag (valued up to $98).

Dyson is also offering a similar deal for its Airwrap hair stylers and Corrale straighteners. If you buy one of these fancy hair stylers, you’ll also receive a complimentary brush and travel bag (valued up to $98). If you pick up a Corrale straightener, you’ll receive a bonus brush kit (valued at $89).