These Are the Best Early Bird Tech Deals for Black Friday in Australia

Black Friday 2021 has come a little bit earlier this year with deals coming from every direction. To help you get a good handle on all of these great bargains, we’ve collected all of the juicy, can’t miss tech deals. You won’t want to miss these.
Check out the full list of the best early Black Friday deals in Australia below. This is also only the tip of the bargain iceberg, so be sure to check back as more Black Friday sales kick off this week.
Table of Contents
Best Black Friday 2021 tech deals
- Pick up an Amazon smart home device while it’s on sale, including 68% off the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), 40% off the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max, 50% off the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen), and up to 35% off eero mesh wifi systems
- Save on select Anker products, including up to 25% off cables and up to 40% off portable chargers.
- eBay — Grab daily Black Friday deals, and exclusive eBay Plus offers.
- Save up to 20% off on select Nanoleaf Shapes light panels and smart bulbs.
- Get up to 30% off Philips Hue smart lighting.
- Oculus Quest 2: Receive $100 Amazon credit with every Oculus Quest 2 VR headset purchase, for both the 128GB and 256GB models.
Best Black Friday 2021 PC deals
- ASUS: Save up to 46% off select Chromebooks and laptops, along with up to 50% Wi-Fi routers.
- Dell: Up to 40% off selected laptops, including Alienware.
- Save up to 46% off select HP laptops, monitors and more.
- HyperX: Save up to 33% off select peripherals, including the Cloud II Wireless headset, Cloud II headset, Cloud Stinger headset, the Pulsefire Haste mouse, the Alloy Origins keyboard and Alloy Origins 60 keyboard.
- Lenovo: Up to 74% off selected tablets, monitors and Chromebooks.
- Grab a deal on an LG monitor.
- Save up to 40% MSI gaming laptops.
- Up to 27% off on Samsung S7 and S7+ tablets.
- Save up to 67% off on select Sandisk storage devices.
- Save on select Tenda products.
- Save on select TP-Link Wi-Fi routers.
- Save up to 30% off on select Western Digital storage devices.
Best Black Friday 2021 camera deals
- Save up to 60% off a massive range of camera accessories, including backpacks, tripods and more.
- Save up to 28% on select Eufy smart home products.
- Up to 15% off on the Kodak Retro M35 Reusable Film Camera
- Save on select Nikon cameras and accessories.
- Save on select Panasonic cameras.
- Save up to 57% off on select Sandisk storage devices.
Best Black Friday 2021 home entertainment deals
- The Good Guys: Massive savings across a range of TVs, including Sony, LG and TCL.
- Save on select Nebula projectors.
- Save 26% off on Philips Home Entertainment Projectors.
Best Black Friday 2021 kitchen appliance deals
- Dyson: Save $200 off the Dyson V7 Cordfree vacuum, $250 off the Dyson V10 Absolute+ vacuum,and $250 off the Dyson Outsize Absolute Extra vacuum.
- ECOVACS — Grab the ECOVACS ROBOTICS DEEBOT OZMO 950 for $497, down from $799.
- KitchenAid: Save up to 25% on selected products.
- Save on a range of Philips Kitchen and Home products, including the Philips Air, the Seies 2200 Coffee Machine and the Philips Air Fryer Essential.
Best Black Friday 2021 headphones and audio deals
- Score $70 off the all-new Amazon Echo Buds.
- Save on select Bose audio and up to 33% on Bose Soundlink Revolve Speakers.
- Save up to 33% on select Jabra noise cancelling earbuds.
- Up to 56% off on Sennheiser headphones.
- Save 30% off select Ultimate Ears wireless speakers.
Best Black Friday 2021 gaming deals
- Save up to 29% off selected Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pairs.
- Save up to 34% off selected Nintendo Switch games.
- Save up to 35% off select PS5 games and 40% off select PS4 games.
- Save up to 25% off the PS5 DualSense controller.
- Pick up a 12-month PlayStation Plus membership for $53.30, down from $79.95.
Check out all of Gizmodo Australia’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 coverage right here.