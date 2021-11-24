Belong Is Offering a Mobile Plan With 160GB of Extra Data for Black Friday

Aussie telco Belong is dipping its toes into Black Friday this year, launching a number of ‘big mobile data offers’ for what it’s calling Cyber Weekend. One bonus across all of Belong’s mobile deals is triple data.

Belong’s triple data Black Friday deal is valid only for the first month, however. But, you can use this extra data now or bank it for later.

The plans offer 40GB, 80GB or 160GB of bonus mobile data in your first month.

The plans and bonus offers include:

$25 monthly plan with 20GB of data + 40GB bonus data on your first month for a total of 60GB data.

$35 monthly plan with 40GB of data + 80GB bonus data on your first month for a total of 120GB data.

$45 monthly plan with 80GB of data + 160GB bonus data on your first month for a total of 240GB data.

The deals are available to purchase online from November 25, 2021, through December 6, 2021. The data is only for use in Australia, but this is a pretty standard clause.

Not heard much about Belong?

Belong uses parts of the Telstra Mobile Network that cover around 98.8 per cent of the population with 3G and 97.9 per cent with 4G. Belong is a SIM-only provider, which means you already need to have your own phone you’re happy with. With a number of new phones out this year, there’s a tonne for you to choose from if you want a new one.

In addition to this Black Friday promotion, all Belong’s mobile plans offer customers:

Unlimited calls and texts to standard national numbers

No lock-in contract and no cancellation fees

The ability to roll over unused data with unlimited data banking (this is provided your service is kept active)

Data gifting (to friends and family who have an active service with Belong)

Data top ups

