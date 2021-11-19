Barbie’s New Electric Sports Car Is Totally Radical And I Want One

Why haven’t any mainstream automakers built an electric sports car yet? It’s a no-brainer, really. The battery sits super low in the chassis so you get a good low centre of gravity. That’s the thinking behind Barbie’s new car from Mattel, and really Mattel makes more cars every year than any other automaker, so for them to be the first EV sports car builder is apt. Unfortunately they’re only building one, and it’s for Barbara to drive around in. For decades she has been a Corvette and Jeep girl, but in 2021 she’s a bit more environmentally conscious… you know, for someone made of plastic.

Image: Jalopnik/Steve DaSilva

The new Barbie Dream Car is a wild machine, to be sure. As is the norm for Barbie, her car doesn’t have a roof, but that’s just the start. While the car certainly has a bit of C8 Corvette/Lamborghini Murcielago/Nissan Z inspiration at the front, the designed-with-a-ruler windshield is an interesting take on its shape relation to the swoopy sports roadster. The doors are wings, naturally. And taking a page from the Kaido racers of Japan, Barbie has decked her car out with star-shaped headlights and tail lights.

Image: Jalopnik/Steve DaSilva

The 20-inch front and 22-inch rear wheels are special 3D-printed jobs in a Ferrari F40-inspired 5-spoke shape with a rainbow motif.

Image: Jalopnik/Steve DaSilva

The interior is quite obviously a be-pink-afied Fiat 500E interior. The Fiat logos have been replaced by Barbie’s own, much the way Kevin Federline once replaced the Ferrari logos on his F360 with his own name, only Barbie is far more important than Kevin Federline. The fluffy headrests are far and away the best part of the Barbie’d interior.

Image: Jalopnik/Steve DaSilva

I must say, I absolutely love this car, and would definitely drive it myself every day. The only gripe I might have is that the doors don’t seem very conducive to draping your arm over them as you cruise down Rodeo Drive. Honestly, that’s one of the best parts of driving cars, is hanging your left arm out the window, or where the window would normally be. I’ll take points away for that, but everything else is perfect. I have no notes. 10 out of 10.

Image: Jalopnik/Steve DaSilva

Sadly this car is a one-off and will not be built at scale. Oh, well, I guess it will be built at scale, but like 1:32nd scale. The Barbie Extra Car is available now, exclusively at Walmart for twenty-nine dollars and eighty-eight cents. Much like the full-scale car the toy car is also a zero-emissions vehicle. It does not look like dealers will be adding any ADM at this time, so unlike most cars on the market right now, you can actually get it at MSRP.