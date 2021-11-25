According to a Survey, 70% of Aussies Have NFI What an NFT is

Apparently 4.6 per cent of Australians own an NFT, at least that’s what an online survey from Finder has found.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are used to verify unique items. The blockchain-created certificate of authenticity is used for a digital asset such as art. ‘Non-fungible’ means unique – basically, the whole thing is digital proof of ownership.

We’re really at the start of the middle of the NFT craze. Everything (and I mean everything) is up for grabs at a digital price. And it looks like they aren’t going anywhere.

In conducting its NFT survey, Finder polled over 28,000 people around the world, including 1,000 Australians. While it found 4.6 per cent of us in Australia own an NFT, we’re also ranking fifth last when it comes to NFT adoption. And up there with complete confusion about what an NFT even is.

But, an additional 7.1 per cent of Australians surveyed said they plan to acquire some NFT goods (this would bring our adoption to 11.7 per cent, if it isn’t all just talk).

Out of the 20 countries Finder ran its survey in, it found Philippines has the most NFT owners, at 32 per cent. This was followed by Thailand at 27 per cent, Malaysia at 24 per cent, the UAE at 23 per cent and Vietnam at 17 per cent.

Joining Australia at the bottom was Japan, with only 2 per cent buying into the NFT craze, followed by the UK and the US with 3 per cent adoption each. Rounding out the bottom six was Germany with 4 per cent adoption and Canada with a little bit more than us, at 6 per cent.

When it comes to knowing what the heck an NFT actually is, 90 per cent of the folks in Japan surveyed said they don’t know what it is. 70.2 per cent of Aussies, meanwhile, have NFI what an NFT is.