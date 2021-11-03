Are There More Nintendo Animated Movies Already in the Works?

Get to know the Eternals (again) as Marvel dumps a few more guides to its new heroes. The Book of Boba Fett confirms an intriguing new guest star. Geralt and Ciri trade swords in a new image from The Witcher season two. Plus, what’s next on La Brea and Stargirl. Spoilers, away!

Donkey Kong

Giant Freakin Robot alleges that a spinoff of Chris Pratt’s Super Mario animated movie, focusing on Seth Rogen’s Donkey Kong, is already in development at Illumination.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

A new IMAX poster for Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Eternals

Marvel has released ten, text-heavy profiles introducing us to each member of the Eternals. Again. And again. And again? To be fair, there are a lot.

The Book of Boba Fett

Jennifer Beals confirmed she is indeed playing the Twi’lek seen in the recent Book of Boba Fett trailer.

So honored to be a part of the #StarWars family ????????The little kid in me is jumping up and down. ☺️https://t.co/PzjfxwtEf3 — Jennifer Beals (@jenniferbeals) November 1, 2021

Untitled Roswell Drama

Deadline also has word that an untitled drama series based on the Roswell incident is now in development at TNT from Project Bluebook showrunners David O’Leary and Sean Jablonski.

The Witcher

Geralt hands Ciri a wooden training sword in a new photo showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich describes as “one of her favourite moments in season two.”

One of my favorite moments in S2: pic.twitter.com/LSg5Cg0Z5k — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) November 2, 2021

Invasion

The U.S. president delivers a global address in the synopsis for “Going Home,” the fifth episode of Invasion.

The president of the United States gives an urgent global address in an attempt to prepare the world for what lies ahead.

Chucky

Chucky is disposed of as medical waste in the trailer for his next episode, “Little Little Lies.”

La Brea

Meanwhile, an ice storm approaches in the trailer for next week’s episode of La Brea.

Supergirl

Supergirl gets the old gang back together in the trailer for its two-hour series finale next week.

Stargirl



Finally, Keith David joins the cast of Stargirl as Mr. Bones in a new teaser for season three.

Finally, Keith David joins the cast of Stargirl as Mr. Bones in a new teaser for season three.