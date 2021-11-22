Apple Will Repair Faulty iPhone 12 and 12 Pro Speakers for Free

If you happen to own an iPhone 12 or 12 Pro and have recently experienced some annoying speaker issues, you may be in luck and eligible for a free Apple repair.

Apple made the announcement via a blog post saying a small number of devices manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021 may experience sound issues due to a component failure on the receiver module. The free repair notably won’t apply to iPhone 12 minis or iPhone 12 Pro Max models.

Apple said users who own devices unable to omit sound from their receiver when they make or take calls may be eligible for the free repair. If you think this applies to you, there are a couple of ways to get your free service. Users can either use this link to find an Apple Authorised Service Provider contact, Apple Support to go the mail-in service route, or simply make an appointment at a retail store.

The news comes on the heels of a major, and somewhat unexpected concession from the company in the fight for independent technicians to be allowed to repair devices. In that case, Apple announced it was creating a new Self Service Repair program that would see Apple sell parts and tools needed for repairs to independent technicians as well as the general public, a long-time demand of Right to Repair advocates. That move marked a departure for the company which had previously held an ironclad grip over repairs and placed stiff penalties on technicians who used non-sanctioned Apple products.

In its announcement, Apple said the first phase of that program would focus on “the most common service modules” like displays, batteries, and cameras, with the ability for additional repairs in the coming year.

“Creating greater access to Apple genuine parts gives our customers even more choice if a repair is needed,” Apple’s Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams said in a statement. The Self Service Repair announcement came one week after Apple announced it would release a software update that would make it easier for independent technicians to repair iPhone 13s without ruining the FaceID feature.