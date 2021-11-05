Apple TV+ Series Dr. Brain Goes Deep With the Help of Some Very Weird Science

Dr. Brain, a new Apple TV+ series, looks like one worth putting on your radar — first and foremost because of the talent involved. It’s directed and executive produced by South Korean filmmaker Kim Jee-woon (The Good, the Bad, the Weird; A Tale of Two Sisters; I Saw the Devil) and stars Lee Sun-kyun, who played the oblivious rich family’s patriarch in Parasite. Why else should you watch? Well… how about some seriously weird science?

A new “first look” featurette from Apple TV+ sheds more light on Dr. Brain’s dark mysteries and technological oddities (“So you’re talking about hacking into brains?”, as one character puts it). As you can see, Lee also plays a father in this one — a scientist who’s apparently a bit lacking in the empathy departmenent — but he faces a very different sort of dilemma as he races to recover memories after a family tragedy. The actor himself describes the show as “a sci-fi, detective mystery, and human drama.” Check it out!

Here’s the Apple TV+ description of the series: “Dr. Brain is an emotional journey that follows a brain scientist who is obsessive about figuring out new technologies to access the consciousness and memories of the brain. His life goes sideways when his family falls victim to a mysterious accident, and he uses his skills to access memories from people inexplicably involved to piece together the mystery of what actually happened to his family and why.”

Here’s the official trailer as well, to give you even more context:

Bugs! Monstrous slime! Murder accusations and chaotic minds! This looks like it could be a twisty, turn-y path worth taking. Dr. Brain, billed as “the first Korean Apple Original,” is now streaming on Apple TV+.

