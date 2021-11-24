Here’s the Rundown on Apple’s Black Friday Deals

Of all the Black Friday deals on offer this week, the products that are often most sought after are from Apple. The problem is that Apple very rarely does sales, seeing as people seem content to pay whatever, whenever for their products. But this year, even Apple is coming to the Black Friday party.

Apple’s Black Friday deals aren’t a typical “sale” per se, but rather a four-day shopping event.

Basically, any eligible Apple product you buy between November 26 and November 29 can land you an extra Apple gift card for your next purchase. That gives you four days to take advantage of a very rare Apple sale, so get out your wish list.

Apple’s 2021 Black Friday deals

So which products are eligible and what amount of gift card dollars can you earn? Let’s break it down:

Get a $70 Apple gift card when you purchase an iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini or iPhone SE

Apple gift card when you purchase an or Get up to a $105 Apple gift card when you purchase AirPods (2nd, 3rd gen), AirPods Pro or AirPods Max

Apple gift card when you purchase or Get a $70 Apple gift card when you purchase an Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch Series 3

Apple gift card when you purchase an or Get up to a $140 Apple gift card when you purchase an iPad Pro 11-inch or iPad Pro 12.9-inch

Apple gift card when you purchase an or Get a $140 Apple gift card when you purchase an eligible Mac notebook ( MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13-inch ) or Mac Mini

Apple gift card when you purchase an eligible Mac notebook ( ) or Get a $280 Apple gift card when you purchase a 27-inch iMac

Apple gift card when you purchase a Get a $70 Apple gift card when you purchase an Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD

Apple gift card when you purchase an or Get up to a $70 Apple gift card when you purchase Beats Studio3 Wireless, Solo3 Wireless and more

Apple gift card when you purchase and more Get up to a $70 Apple gift card when you purchase select Apple accessories including Apple Pencil (2nd gen), Smart keyboard folio, MagSafe Duo charger, AirTag 4 pack and Magic Keyboard

While you won’t get a discount on your first purchase (depending on what it is), this is a pretty hefty saving on your next purchase from Apple, which is about as good as it gets from these guys, so take advantage of it!

Apple’s new all-in-one gift cards can be used in-store and online on products, accessories, apps, games, music, movies, TV shows and iCloud purchases.

If you want to take this discount even further, you can pair your purchase with a trade-in deal that will give you extra money off your new device and get you a gift card in tandem with Apple’s Black Friday event.

You can take part in Apple’s Black Friday shopping event both in-store and online, so get amongst it over the weekend and get the jump on your Christmas shopping.

Check out Gizmodo Australia’s Black Friday guide for more deals.