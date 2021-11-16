Another Day, Another Andrew Garfield Spider-Man Denial

A Pumpkinhead remake could be in the works. Rob Zombie’s Munsters offers us another tease. Claire Redfield gets spooked in a clip from Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. Plus, what’s coming on Star Trek: Discovery, and another look at the next big Flash crossover. Spoilers away!

Pumpkinhead

Bloody-Disgusting reports Paramount Players is “quietly” developing a remake of Stan Winston’s 1988 monster movie, Pumpkinhead, in which a grieving father (Lance Henriksen) summons a demon from a pumpkin patch/graveyard to murder the teenagers who ran over his son with dirt bikes. According to the outlet, “a script is completed” and “production is ramping up” while the studio hopes to have “director news in the coming months.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Andrew Garfield denied once more that he appears in Spider-Man: No Way Home during a recent guest appearance on The Today Show.

Listen, I’m not in the film. I love Spider-Man, I always have, I was so happy to have played the part. I’m so excited to see what they do with the third one. Just like you are, to be honest. That’s not the diplomatic answer, I really, really mean it. I love Tom Holland, I love [director] Jon Watts, I love [producers] Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige, and what they’ve done with those movies and that character. It’s an important character to me. So I’m just really excited to see what happens in the third one, as you guys are.

Vincent D’Onofrio also denied he reprises his role as Daredevil’s Wilson Fisk.

I can't wait to see it. I’m not in it but I hear it's a very cool film. — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) November 13, 2021

Meanwhile, the Green Goblin looms closer on a new poster.

Photo: Disney

Batgirl

Logan cinematographer John Mathieson has been hired to film HBO Max’s Batgirl, according to an Instagram story from co-director Adil El Arbi. Head over to Comic Book to have a look.

The Munsters

Actor Jeff Daniel Phillips (who plays Herman Munster) has our first look at co-star Richard Brake as Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang — “Transylvania’s most popular Mad Scientist” — in Rob Zombie’s The Munsters

.@RobZombie "THE MUNSTERS UPDATE! ☠️ Here is your first look at @richardbrake on set as Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang ☠️ Transylvania’s most popular Mad Scientist. I wonder what he has in store for our new world of Gods and Munsters?" Congrats my devious good friend! ???????? pic.twitter.com/aPZsEEvMXZ — Jeff Daniel Phillips (@JeffDanPhillips) November 15, 2021

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

Claire gets a sick burn from a creepy child in a new clip from Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.

Hawkeye

In a recent interview with Games Radar, Hawkeye director Rhys Thomas confirmed the Disney+ series is “definitely a standalone thing.”

I can’t speak to that. But yes, we know their past, and obviously what happened in Endgame. We know in these first two episodes that Clint’s dealing with the fallout of that. But in terms of how they meet, I can’t – I’ll just pretend I don’t know. Imagine it’s a happy meeting, where they talk over coffee and work things out. It’s definitely a standalone thing in that we have this Christmas setting, and this very fixed timeframe story. But it being the MCU, of course, it all connects in some way as well. And we’ve got new characters, and this was teed up at the end of Black Widow as well. And so everything is always a nice entry point. But I think for the most part, the story is its own little world.

In a separate interview with Murphy’s Multiverse, producer Trinh Tran discussed how Fra Frees’ Clown will differ from her comic book counterpart.

I can’t say much about how his character unfolds in this series, but what I can say is that part of the interesting thing about bringing these characters to life from the comics is that we wanted to give it a fresh spin. I think part of Kazi’s story in the comics is a little bit tied to how Kate’s world is in the Matt Fraction run. But that’s not necessarily true in the MCU because once we bring that character in and explore them in the story that we have, it can go in any and all kind of direction.

Comic Book additionally has a few new stills. Click through to see the rest.

Photo: Disney

Photo: Disney

Photo: Disney

Cowboy Bebop

In conversation with THR, showrunner André Nemec stated he has “big plans” for a second season of Cowboy Bebop at Netflix. In case you missed it, we’ve got our review of season one right here.

If Ted Sarandos comes by, you tell him I got big plans for season two. We definitely know where we want to go, and I’m excited that we get to tell those stories. Fingers crossed that we get more Cowboy Bebop.

The Flash

Nerds and Beyond has new photos from “Armageddon, Part 2” — the November 23 episode of The Flash. More at the link.

Photo: The CW

Photo: The CW

Photo: The CW

Photo: The CW

Photo: The CW

Photo: The CW

Star Trek: Discovery

The Discovery meets a “terrifying new threat” aboard a damaged space station in the synopsis for its season four premiere, “Kobayashi Maru.”

After months spent reconnecting the Federation with distant worlds, Captain Michael Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery are sent to assist a damaged space station – a seemingly routine mission that reveals the existence of a terrifying new threat.

[Spoiler TV]

Yellowjackets

The girls “play with guns to determine who is the most responsible” in this hilarious synopsis for “Bear Down,” the December 5 episode of Yellowjackets.

The girls play with guns to determine who is the most responsible. Natalie untangles a lifetime of piecing together broken men. Taissa greets the rich.

[Spoiler TV]

