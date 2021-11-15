15 Movies to Watch After Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Ghostbusters: Afterlife will be released to the masses very soon, and considering you probably rewatched at least the original Ghostbusters and maybe even Ghostbusters II as prep, now you need something to watch afterward. No, we don’t have access to a time machine where we get another movie that continues the story from Ghostbusters: Afterlife, but we do have a crapload of Blu-rays and an ever-growing amount of streaming services where you can find plenty of movies that have that Ghostbusters feel.

What, exactly, is a Ghostbusters feel though? Well, even Afterlife co-writer and director Jason Reitman admits that’s difficult to define. But for us, it’s the alchemy of it all. A movie that’s funny, with great visual effects, action, a few scares, but not just those things. Ghostbusters itself is a comedy for sure, but also a sci-fi movie, and kind of a horror movie. There’s even some romance in there. So we’ve rounded up a list of films that blend genres in similar ways which we think you’ll enjoy. Check it out.

Werewolves Within

There’s a good chance you missed this recent adaptation of a video game because movies lately have had such random release plans. If you did, make a point to seek this one out. It’s kind of an Agatha Christie whodunit mixed with supernatural elements, all of which is incredibly funny, with great music, twists, and more. Sam Richardson (The Tomorrow War) stars along with comedian/AT&T spokesperson/Squirrel Girl Milana Vayntrub and Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows). Read our review here.

Where can I watch Werewolves Within?

Werewolves Within is currently available to rent from Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube, Apple TV, and most other digital services.

The Frighteners

Before he tackled The Lord of the Rings, director Peter Jackson teamed up with Michael J. Fox for this film about a local man who can see and interact with ghosts, and teams up with them to scam people. Those ghosts then start to get picked off by an evil force and everyone has to team up to stop it. The movie is super creepy and really funny, with great action and effects. It’s without a doubt an ode and update to the legacy of Ghostbusters. We dove into it here.

Where can I watch The Frighteners?

The Frighteners is currently available to rent from Google Play, YouTube, Apple TV.

Love and Monsters

Another one of those recently released movies that time almost forgot, Love and Monsters is good enough to endure. Seven years after monsters took over the world, Dylan O’Brien (The Maze Runner) stars as a man who decides to attempt a long trek to reunite with his girlfriend. Part teen film, part rom-com, part monster movie, this has something for everyone.

Where can I watch Love and Monsters?

Love and Monsters is currently streaming for subscribers of Netflix.

Gremlins

Released the exact same date as the original Ghostbusters (June 8, 1984, it’s true, look it up), Joe Dante’s horror-comedy was certainly the meaner of the two genre films released that day, but still shared much of the same DNA. In the film, a father buys his son a mysterious creature with some weird rules — rules that, when broken, begat some dangerous and terrifying creatures. Gremlins is scarier than Ghostbusters but has that same humour and heart. If you enjoy creature features with a holiday backdrop, check out Cheryl Eddy’s 11 Scariest Monsters in Christmas Movies list.

Where can I watch Gremlins?

Gremlins is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube, Apple TV.

What We Do in the Shadows

Sure, we talk a lot about the brilliance that is the What We Do in the Shadows TV show but it all started with the movie. Written, starring, and directed by the team of Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, this mockumentary about life as a vampire is one of the funniest, smartest genre films released in years. That it gets to remain relevant thanks to the FX series is just a testament at how perfectly Waititi and Clement were able to take horror and make it funny in such a unique way.

Where can I watch the What We Do in the Shadows movie?

What We Do in the Shadows, the movie, is currently available to stream on Foxtel Go, Google Play, YouTube and Apple TV.

Monsters Inc.

Monsters Inc. is on this list because it’s basically Ghostbusters, Gremlins, or any kind of horror/monster movie, told from the other perspective. The film is about the monsters who come into the human world to scare kids in order to gain energy for their world. It’s incredibly smart and clever while also being super funny. One of Pixar’s best, and a nice spin on the genre. Plus, obviously, 100% perfect for kids.

Where can I watch Monsters Inc.?

Monsters Inc., as well as its prequel Monsters University and sequel series Monsters at Work, are all streaming on Disney+. You can also rent and buy the original from Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube, Apple TV, Vudu, and most other digital services.

The Monster Squad

If the Avengers met the Universal Monsters, but they were kids and had way less firepower, you’d have The Monster Squad. Much like how the Ghostbusters team up to battle ghosts (which is even mentioned in the above trailer!), the Monster Squad is a group of kids forced together to defeat monsters. And not just any monsters, The Monsters: Dracula, Wolfman, Mummy, Creature, and Frankenstein is there too. It’s a quintessential 1980s kids in peril movie that I grew up with and love unequivocally. You can read a bit more about it here.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Though Buffy the Vampire Slayer became popular mostly because of the Joss Whedon show, before that it was a movie. A movie that’s way lighter and breezier than the show, which is probably why Whedon has more or less disowned it. Nevertheless, the film’s cool, hip, attitude about killing vampires feels right at home with how the Ghostbusters deal with their ghouls.

Where can I watch the Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie?

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie is currently available to stream on Stan, and rent from Google Play, YouTube and Apple TV.

Colossal

While way less funny than most of the movies on this list, anytime I can bring up Colossal I’m going to. Directed by Nacho Vigalondo, the film stars Oscar winner Anne Hathaway as a woman who, when drunk, can control a monster on the other side of the world. It’s an entertaining, surprising, but poignant and powerful blend of genres that will surprise you to no end. Bonus: Ted Lasso himself, Jason Sudekis, plays a huge role. Here’s a review.

Where can I watch Colossal?

Colossal is currently streaming on Netflix, Foxtel Go, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube and Apple TV.

Night of the Creeps

From Fred Dekkar, the same man who directed The Monster Squad, comes this hugely underappreciated horror film with elements of comedy, sci-fi, and lots of kick arse action. It’s got a dense mythology but basically, it’s about a few college kids and a cop fighting monsters. Think The Evil Dead (another great one for this list, though maybe a bit too gory to be linked to Ghostbusters) but with more 1980s cheese. We wrote about it a lot here.

Where can I watch Night of the Creeps?

Night of the Creeps is currently available to rent from Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube and Apple TV.

Beetlejuice

Growing up, few films creeped me out as much as Beetlejuice. The vivid, dark world created by director Tim Burton where a gross pervert of a ghost can be summoned to do dirty work for other ghosts just left me feeling very uncomfortable. Of course, that’s the point and as I’ve gotten older, that this film has that element to it along with all the absurdity and humour has made it a personal favourite and iconic genre-busting ghost comedy. Plus that cast? Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara, Alec Baldwin, and Geena Davis just to start? Incredible.

Where can I watch Beetlejuice?

Beetlejuice is currently streaming on Netflix, Foxtel Go, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube and Apple TV.

Men in Black

Men in Black is fascinating. Of course, it’s a really entertaining summer blockbuster starring Will Smith as a man who joins a secret agency that protects the world from aliens and weird happenings. It’s got tons of visual effects, jokes, set pieces, etc., but it’s technically also a Marvel movie (it’s based on a series created by Lowell Cunningham and Sandy Carruthers), Steven Spielberg produced it, and it’s under 100 minutes. It’s so many things put together you almost forget how well it all works. Thankfully, we wrote about it at this link.

Where can I watch Men in Black?

Men in Black is currently streaming on Netflix, Foxtel Go, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube and Apple TV.

Shaun of the Dead

Shaun of the Dead is zombie movie. And a comedy. And a romance. And that it’s all of those things and more is why it’s so good. Edgar Wright directed and co-wrote with the film’s star Simon Pegg which resulted in a film that’s ultra-aware of what it is, but also feels wholly unique and original. Shaun is a film made by people who grew up loving movies like Ghostbusters (and the George Romero zombie movies it’s clearly also inspired by) that defies classification beyond just “amazing.”

Where can I watch Shaun of the Dead?

Shaun of the Dead is currently streaming on Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube and Apple TV.

Mars Attacks

Oh, Tim Burton, you did it again. Much like Beetlejuice, Mars Attacks takes just a jaw-dropping collection of stars (including Jack Nicholson, Glenn Close, Michael J. Fox, Natalie Portman, Sarah Jessica Parker, Danny DeVito, Pierce Brosnan, and many more) and slaps them into an off-beat world mixing science fiction, horror, humour, and more. A truly weird blend of what we love about movies.

Where can I watch Mars Attacks?

Mars Attacks is currently streaming on Netflix. It’s also available to rent from Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Ghostbusters: Answer the Call

Yes, we had to throw a curveball in here to wrap this list up. While many people — including some Ghostbusters fans — don’t like this 2016 Paul Feig film, we stand by the fact that it’s really funny and really smart. Even Jason Reitman, the director of Ghostbusters: Afterlife and son of original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman, says it’s important. “I thought the 2016 movie was extraordinarily brave, inventive, and really laid the groundwork so that I can make this movie,” Reitman told Gizmodo. “Paul Feig did the heavy lifting of broadening the concept of what a Ghostbusters movie could be.” And so we had to end the list here. It’s literally a Ghostbusters movie, what better way to follow up the new one?

Where can I watch Ghostbusters: Answer the Call?

Ghostbusters: Answer the Call is currently streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube and Apple TV.