You Can Now Stream Apple Music While You Game on Your PS5

Apple Music subscribers who also own a PlayStation 5 can now stream to their heart’s content after the gaming console quietly rolled out a new integration for the subscription music service this week.

First noticed by one eagle-eyed Reddit user, the new integration allows users to connect their consoles to their Apple Music account in the same way that they have long been able to link a Spotify account. Once connected, PS5 users can use their Apple Music library to play ambient tunes through the console on their own or in the background while they’re gaming.

According to a PlayStation blog, Apple Music subscribers can also now use the PS5 to find and watch music videos from the music platform’s vast library:

“Start by playing the video in full screen; if you decide you want to go back to your gameplay or navigate elsewhere on the PS5’s home screen, the audio from the music video will continue to play,” the blog post states. “If you want to go back to the music video, it’ll also pick up seamlessly from wherever you are in the song, with no interruption to the music.”

Notably, the PS5 is the first gaming console to offer support for Apple Music, and it’s a particularly savvy move considering the fact that Sony, along with Microsoft, partnered with Apple to make the Apple TV app compatible with their consoles last year. (Earlier this year, Sony extended that partnership to offer six months of free Apple TV+ membership to PS5 owners.) For anyone who games and is also looking to pare down their elaborate home theatre setups, the integrations are an elegant solution that keeps you from overloading your living room with dedicated streaming boxes and other hardware.

For interested users, here’s how to link your Apple Music account to your PS5: From your media home, select All Apps. Click on Apple Music > Download. Load the Apple Music App. Either log in to an existing account or select Sign Up to create a new one. Follow the prompts to link your accounts.