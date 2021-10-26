Xbox Has Actually Made Age of Empires WOLOL-O’s Cereal

Xbox has created its own Age of Empires cereal. Yep. A lucky few can now get their hands on WOLOL-O’s cereal, named of course after the conversion cry of the Priest unit featured in Age of Empires.

While the ‘wololo’ sound is associated with the 1997 real-time strategy game, mostly as a bad omen among fans, it became iconic and even the developers have embraced the meme. But cereal, Xbox?

In all seriousness (as serious as you can be while discussing cereal), Xbox is kind-of making sense here. They want to take us back to our roots when for many Age of Empires fans, our entry point into the franchise came from receiving a free CD in a cereal box (well over 20 years ago, damn).

This kickstarted the love of RTS games for many of us, no doubt.

Now as full-grown adults (hahah), and the launch of Age of Empires IV later this week, reigniting this cereal nostalgia is well-played by Xbox.

WOLOL-O’s is a real and completely edible cereal. Xbox reckons the cereal is packed full of goodness to “help build strong and healthy strategic minds”.

“This cereal is not only a great way to start your day but also a sure way to convert your enemies!,” it says, hah.

Anyway. There’s only 10 WOLOL-O’s cereal boxes and those lucky enough to get their hands on the cereal will also get a 12-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass for PC. Xbox is also giving them a CD (sorry, a what?) with the Age of Empires II original soundtrack to really tickle that nostalgia.

Age of Empires IV launches on Game Pass on October 29, 2021. Check out the trailer below: