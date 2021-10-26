With Dune Part 2 Announced, Denis Villeneuve Can Complete the Sci-Fi Tale

At the end of Dune: Part One, Zendaya’s character Chani told audience “This is only the beginning” and now that’s officially true. Legendary, the company behind Dune, as well as Paul Attrides himself, Timothée Chalamet, tweeted out the news that Dune: Part Two is officially going to happen.

This is only the beginning… Thank you to those who have experienced @dunemovie so far, and those who are going in the days and weeks ahead. We're excited to continue the journey! pic.twitter.com/mZj68Hnm0A — Legendary (@Legendary) October 26, 2021

The film will be a theatrical only release coming on October 2023. “I just received news from Legendary that we are officially moving forward with Dune: Part Two. It was a dream of mine to adapt Frank Herbert’s Dune and I have the fans, the cast, and crew, Legendary and Warner Bros. to thank for supporting this dream. This is only the beginning,” co-writer and director Denis Villeneuve said.

Last week, co-star Josh Brolin teased that the film could shoot next year and Villeneuve told Gizmodo last month that the film was already in the process. “I would say that I would be fairly ready to go quite quickly now,” he said. “Quickly in [terms of] a movie of that size. You still need to make sets and costumes, we are talking about months.”

Of course, that was before the biggest factor: box office. And Dune has done fairly well at the box office, both domestically and, more importantly, internationally. Warner Bros. and Legendary see the film as the start of a big franchise so you almost had the sense even if Part One wasn’t a billion dollar smash hit, Part Two could end up being a solid investment in the long run. One film with a cliffhanger ending is not something history is kind too.

So, now that it’s official, what will Dune: Part Two be? Luck yyou, we wrote all about that earlier this week, discussing what’s next for Paul Attrides, Chani, the spice, the worms, and all of the sci-fi magic. Find that here. And find Dune: Part Two in theatres only October 2023.

