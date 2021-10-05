Captain Kirk, aka William Shatner, Is Going to Space for Real This Time

Star Trek Captain James T Kirk is actually going to space. Well, the now 90-year-old that played him will be. Yep, William Shatner will be heading to space onboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin New Shepard rocket. Here’s all you need to know, including how to watch the NS-18 launch.

After successfully sending its founder Jeff Bezos and his brother into space for a brief moment in July, Blue Origin is giving New Shepard another run. There are four cabin slots for its next mission. This time a former NASA engineer, a medtech founder, an engineer that oversees all New Shepard flight operations and none other than Captain James T Kirk will fill the slots.

Shatner originated the role of Captain James T Kirk in 1966 for the television series Star Trek. The series spawned a feature film franchise where Shatner returned as Captain Kirk in seven of the Star Trek movies, one of which he directed.

He has long wanted to travel to space and will become the oldest person to have flown to space.

So now I can say something. Yes, it’s true; I’m going to be a “rocket man!” ???????? https://t.co/B2jFeXrr6L — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) October 4, 2021

“I’ve heard about space for a long time now. I’m taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle,” he said in a blog shared by Blue Origin.

Shatner’s Twitter page is giving us a bit of a giggle:

Hey Erik, a lot higher than you seem to be right now with this idiotic question. ???? @IndieWire should be ashamed. https://t.co/82iSfXHX2W — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) October 4, 2021

Sitting alongside Shatner will be Dr Chris Boshuizen, a former NASA engineer and co-founder of satellite company Planet Labs; Glen de Vries, vice-chair of Dassault Systèmes’ Life Sciences & Healthcare arm and co-founder of medical firm Medidata; and Audrey Powers, an engineer, lawyer and pilot who currently oversees all New Shepard flight operations, vehicle maintenance, and launch, landing and ground support infrastructure.

How To Watch Shatner Go To Space In Australia

For most of us, New Shepard’s 18th mission, NS-18, will lift off in the late hours of Tuesday, October 12. The flight is expected to last around 11-minutes.

The pre-show broadcast will begin at 8:30 am CDT and lift-off is scheduled for 10 am CDT. In Australian time zones, this translates to:

AEDT: Broadcast starts at 11:00 pm Tuesday , Take-off at 12:30 am Wednesday

Broadcast starts at , Take-off at ACST: Broadcast starts at 9:30 pm Tuesday , Take-off at 11:00 pm Tuesday

Broadcast starts at , Take-off at AWST: Broadcast starts at 8:00 pm Tuesday, Take-off at 9:30 pm Tuesday

Bear in mind these times may change depending on weather conditions and if there are any technical issues.

The rocket will launch from a remote location in the west Texas desert (same place as its last mission) and will be closed to spectators. You can, however, watch it live and for free online.

