V-Moda’s First Wireless Earbuds Include an Optional Wire So They’re Harder to Lose

For most, the whole point of splurging on truly wireless earbuds is getting rid of annoying wires and cords. But with V-Moda’s first truly wireless earbuds, the company is including a neck strap cord that can be attached to each bud making them harder to lose when not stuffed into a user’s ears. We’ve officially come full circle.

V-Moda has long been know for its over-ear headphones featuring swappable decorative shields that allow users to customise their appearance. The company has technically in the past offered wireless earbuds that don’t require a direct cable connection to an audio source, but they featured a wire connecting both of the buds, with a small battery located on the cord. The brand’s new Hexamove line gets rid of wires completely, and features a clever modular design that promises the perfect fit, no matter how a user prefers to wear their earbuds.

Image: V-MODA

The pricier option in the new line, the $US170 ($231) Hexamove Pro, boasts six different ways to customise the fit of the earbuds, including three sizes of silicone in-ear tips, optional fins that lodge themselves into the folds of the ear for extra hold, and removable over-ear hooks that ensure the buds aren’t going anywhere, even during vigorous activities like running. But if dropping and losing one of the tiny buds is still a concern (at $US85 ($115) each, it should be), V-Moda is including an optional safety tether that connects each one to a cord worn around the neck. Like V-Moda’s larger headphones, the Hexamove Pros include multiple sets of swappable shields in silver and bronze to customise their appearance, while versions with custom monograms or other designs can be purchased separately.

The Hexamove Pro are also IPX5 for sweat, water, and dust resistance (you can get them wet, but don’t dunk them) and offer six hours of playback time plus an additional 18 hours when paired with their charging case. With 6mm drivers they probably don’t offer the best bass performance as far as wireless earbuds go, but the Hexamove Pro can connect to the V-Moda mobile app for customising the sound profile with an equaliser tool.

Image: V-MODA

Joining the Hexamove Pro and are the new V-Moda Hexamove Lite, which are available in black, red, or sand white colour options. They don’t feature any of the customizability options as the pricier version, but do come with three different sizes of silicone ear tips, the same battery life and charging case as the Pros, and in-app sound EQ adjustments for $US130 ($177). There’s no mention of features like active noise cancellation in either model, which is something we’re already seeing being made available on sub-$US100 ($136) wireless earbuds. That’s unfortunate, but V-Moda seems to be focusing on customizability, and for those who’ve struggled to keep wireless earbuds in place (or lose them often), these might be the solution.