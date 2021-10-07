Updates From Halloween Kills, Dune, and More

Marvel’s She-Hulk writer’s room adds a Robot Chicken alumni. Netflix kicks off its holiday programming push with A Boy Called Christmas. Plus Riverdale hypes its season six return by going somehow even more bonkers than usual. To me, my spoilers!

Orphan: First Kill

Orphan prequel First Kill has been officially rated “R” by the U.S. MPAA for “bloody violence, language, and brief sexual content.” [Bloody-Disgusting]

Mr. Men Little Miss

Do you remember author Roger Hargreaves’ book series where the title character had one personality trait? There was even an adorable line of Doctor Who versions by Hargreaves’ son Adam. Well, Deadline reports it’s being adapted for TV by Endeavour Content and current licence holder Sanrio. Tamara Rothenberg, Endeavour SVP, Family Young Adult and Kids, said: “We are thrilled to take the next step with our partner Sanrio and the Mr. Men Little Miss brands to help today’s children learn about their feelings, help empower them as they navigate the process of growing up, and to make them laugh along the way.” The book series is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Halloween Kills

Laurie reunites with Tommy Doyle and has a very bad realisation about the fate of Michael Myers, while Michael shows up at a playground in three new clips from Halloween Kills.

Dune

A new Dune featurette describes the film as both “a love letter” and “pure cinema.”

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Amazon and Sony have formally announced a deal for Prime Video to debut the fourth Hotel Transylvania film, following a brief drama about the film’s delay from its original October 1 release date remaining unchanged. The film will now debut on Prime Video worldwide (aside from China) on January 14, 2022. [Variety]

The Deep House

Paramount has released another trailer for its sunken haunted house movie, The Deep House.

A Boy Called Christmas

We also have a new trailer for Netflix’s A Boy Called Christmas that makes the odd claim “the universe is made of strawberries.”

She-Hulk

According to Comic Book, Spider-Man and Robot Chicken writer Zeb Wells has joined the writing staff of the She-Hulk TV series at Disney+.

Treehouse of Horror XXXII

Images from The Simpsons annual Halloween special — which we recently celebrated — include a seance for Milhouse, a tribute to Parasite, and a gigantic Tree Rollins. Head over to Bloody-Disgusting for more.

Riverdale

Finally, Riverdale does Midsommar in a new trailer for its upcoming “five-episode event” kicking off season six premiering November 16.

