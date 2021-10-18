Updates From Aquaman 2, Indiana Jones 5, and More

The Expanse adds another to Marcos Inaros’ inner circle. Get another glimpse of Doctor Who’s return. There’s a fourth season of Jurrasic Park: Camp Cretaceous on the way. Plus, what’s next for Legends of Tomorrow and 4400, and what if you watched the new The Batman trailer, but shorter? Spoilers away!

Wonder Woman 3

Speaking at DC FanDome, Patty Jenkins stated she must “think carefully” about what she “wants to show” in the next Wonder Woman movies as its “probably” her last.

We’re super excited about Wonder Woman 3. And Gal [Gadot] is so so bummed not to be here…but we are all three very excited about some exciting things coming up. [Wonder Woman 1984] gave me a chance to do a lot of things that I couldn’t accommodate in the first movie. I was so happy to tell the Wonder Woman origin story. It was almost her birth, but we really haven’t seen what she is capable of. It is exciting for me to show her at the peak of her strength. But it is also very important that she fights an internal struggle: she is a Goddess and tries to help humanity. She is not only someone who fights evil, she tries to show bad people how to improve. It’s an interesting dilemma. The next one is probably my last Wonder Woman movie so I have to put everything I want to show there. We have to think carefully.

Indiana Jones 5

Baffling new pictures from the set of Indiana Jones 5 see Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge on the run from an angry horde of Roman centurions, inciting new rumours that the film includes time travel. Head over to the Daily Mail to have a look.

Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom

Screenwriter David Johnson-McGoldrick posted a new photo of Black Manta.

I am ridiculously excited to share what we’ve been working on. Only 14 months to wait. ????#AquamanAndTheLostKingdom pic.twitter.com/6Bg4bTbNz3 — David Johnson-McGHOULdrick (@bravecarrot) October 18, 2021

The Batman

A minute-long TV spot for The Batman remixes the latest trailer.

4400

Deadline reports Kausar Mohammed, Wilder Yari, and Theo Germaine have joined the cast of the 4400 reboot at the CW. Mohammed will play Soraya, “an acknowledged sci-fi nerd” who “can’t grasp the bizarre possibilities that might be responsible for the return” of the 4400, while Yari is Jessica, “an agent with the DHS who is all business when she’s called in to work on the mystery.” Germaine has been vast as Noah, “one of the 4400 that mysteriously appeared on Belle Isle.”

Superman & Lois

Deadline also has word Djouliet Amara (Riverdale) has joined the cast of Superman & Lois’ second season as an undisclosed “new student at Smallville High whose past is riddled with secrets.” Warner Bros. also released a cute tour video of the set this past weekend at DC Fandome.

Pennyworth

Also out of Fandome, Pennyworth has been renewed for a third season, but will now air on HBO Max instead of EPIX.

The Flash

Barry gets some gold boots in a new season eight promo shot out of Fandome. Grant Gustin said he felt they were “the final element that’s been missing. I’ve loved all the versions of The Flash suit we’ve had on the show, but the suit we have now is the closest to the many iterations you see in the comic books — with the exception of those gold boots! I’ve always felt that those boots would be the final touch.”

The Expanse

Kathleen Robertson has also joined the cast of The Expanse’s sixth season as Rosenfeld Guoliang, “a cynic and a fierce believer in Belter independence who is a key member of insurgent leader Marco Inaros’ inner circle.” [Deadline]

Doctor Who

Spoiler TV has photos from the season premiere of Doctor Who’s thirteenth season. More at the link.

Legends of Tomorrow

The Legends put on a charity concert for the mafia in the synopsis for “Speakeasy Does It” — the November 11 episode of Legends of Tomorrow.

When the Legends arrive in Chicago, they come across a speakeasy that caters to a diverse crowd, however their presence results in upsetting a mob who in turn burn down the club. Wanting to make things right, Zari (Tala Ashe) demands they help to fix the club by throwing a party, with a special performance by The Bullet Blondes, to help raise money to rebuild it. Coincidentally, Astra (Olivia Swann), Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) and Gideon (Amy Pemberton) are also in Chicago and feel compelled to help a female musician sever ties to the mob, while also trying to reach the Legends. Meanwhile, Gary (Adam Tsekham) points out something that Nate (Nick Zano) never realised about his relationship track record. Caity Lotz, Jes Macallan and Shayan Sobhian also star. Kristin Windell directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Emily Cheever (#704). Original airdate 11/03/2021.

Batwoman

Ryan makes Gotham’s “30 Under 30″ list in the synopsis for “Antifreeze” airing November 3.

When Ryan (Javicia Leslie) makes Gotham’s “30 Under 30″ list, Luke (Camrus Johnson) worries about how Marquis’s (Nick Creegan) involvement in Ryan’s rising popularity as Wayne Enterprises’ acting CEO will land with Jada (Robin Givens). Mary (Nicole Kang) returns from a late night out not feeling quite herself, while Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) hallucinations grow stronger. And when Sophie’s (Meagan Tandy) sister, Jordan (guest star Keeya King), goes missing, she and the Bat Team quickly realise that Freeze’s missing weapon hasn’t been fully contained. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Daniel Thomsen (#304). Original airdate 11/3/2021.

And a “rest of the season” trailer from Fandome.

Supergirl

Lex Luthor and Nyxlygsptlnz cast a pall over Alex and Kelly’s bachelorette party in the synopsis for “Truth or Consequences” airing November 2.

THREE EPISODES LEFT UNTIL THE SERIES FINALE – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) is determined to keep everyone safe from Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) and Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) so she doubles down on patrol, especially as Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Kelly’s (Azie Tesfai) bachelorette party is coming up. Alex is torn between duty and finally allowing herself the time to enjoy her new family. Brainy (Jesse Rath) receives heartbreaking news, and William (Staz Nair) clashes with Andrea (Julie Gonzalo) over her recent coverage of Lex. The episode was directed by David McWhirter with story by Karen E. Maser and teleplay by Emilio Ortega Aldrich & Elle Lipson (#618). Original airdate 11/2/2021.

Plus a bittersweet goodbye video:

Stargirl

The JSA take down Eclipso in the synopsis for the season finale of Stargirl’s second season.

SEASON FINALE — As Eclipso (Nick Tarabay) unleashes the final part of his master plan, Courtney (Brec Bassinger), Pat (Luke Wilson) and the JSA band together to take him down once and for all. Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Amy Smart, Trae Romano and Hunter Sansone also star. Greg Beeman directed the episode written by Geoff Johns (#213). Original airdate 11/2/2021.

And here’s a sneak peek at tomorrow’s episode:

Legacies

Hope “wrestles with reality” in the synopsis for “See You On The Other Side” — the November 4 episode of Legacies.

PEACE – Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) wrestles with her reality. Alaric (Matthew Davis) entrusts the Super Squad to work together. Cleo (guest star Omono Okojie) confides in Landon (Aria Shahghasemi). Meanwhile, MG (Quincy Fouse) divulges some important information to Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) and Finch (guest star Courtney Bandeko) sees a different side to Josie (Kaylee Bryant). Chris Lee, Ben Levin and Leo Howard also star. The episode was written by Bret Matthews & Sylvia Batey Alcalá and directed by Jeffrey Hunt (#320). Original airdate 11/4/2021.

Nancy Drew

Nancy Drew turns to the occult in the synopsis for her November 5 episode, “The Vision of the Birchwood Prisoner.”

OCCULT OF PERSONALITY – After a major setback in the Frozen Hearts case, Nancy (Kennedy McMann) asks Temperance (guest star Bo Martynowska) for help with an occult approach to getting answers from a murder suspect. Meanwhile, the Bobbsey entanglement creates a world of trouble for Ace (Alex Saxon), and George (Leah Lewis) has a long-overdue confrontation with someone from her past. Also starring Scott Wolf, Maddison Jaizani and Tunji Kasim. Ruben Garcia directed the episode written by Melinda Hsu Taylor and Leilani Terrell (#305). Original airdate 11/5/2021.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

Finally, DreamWorks Animation has released a quick teaser for the fourth season of Camp Cretaceous.

